VFW hosts breakfast
The Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at the Veterans Memorial Hall. The breakfast includes sausage, eggs, hashbrowns, SOS and a beverage for $8.
Smith Properties: Listings for August 7th
Fire Safe Council announces new leadership team
The Lassen Fire Safe Council announces a new leadership team poised to expand the mission of the nonprofit agency, with a renewed emphasis on local communities. “The LFSC board is taking a two-pronged approach to our mission, trying to meet the needs of multiple stakeholders,” said Ruth Morentz, LFSC Board Chair. “We are committed to doing more projects and engaging with the local community to help the individual landowner and small organizations. In support of this process, LFSC is committed to resuming monthly our general meetings where the public can engage with the organization and our partner agencies and learn more about our grants and community projects. We also will continue with large-scale projects, such as those on national forest lands.”
Plumas National Forest issues Stage II Fire Restrictions
The Plumas National Forest moved into Stage II Fire Restrictions Thursday, Aug. 4. Despite recent thunderstorms and rain showers, fire danger is steadily increasing. Extended hot, dry summer weather has dried forest fuels. The extended forecast in the mountains includes dry weather and high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s...
Officers recover stolen property
A traffic stop by an observant California Highway Patrol officer led to the arrest of a man and a woman on stolen property charges. According to a statement from the CHP, about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Susanville CHP officer traveling through Susanville on Main Street observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle that had been seen on surveillance video stealing a package from the front porch of a residence within the city limits of Susanville earlier in the day.
Susanville Police searching for armed robbery suspect
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - An armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning is being investigated by Susanville Police. At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Friday morning, officers with the Susanville Police Department responded to the Burger King located at 1520 Main Street for a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers contacted the...
SPD seeks armed robbery suspect
The Susanville Police Department asks the public’s help identifying a man who used a handgun to rob a Burger King employee. According to a statement from the SPD, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery of a Burger King employee in the restaurant’s parking lot about 12:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Lyon County deputy on leave after police chase, shooting, and fire near Wadsworth Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a large incident near Wadsworth Thursday evening. Ending in one Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputy on administrative leave pending an investigation. A high-speed chase by Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials ended in...
Kimball named to Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus
Kaydeen Kimball, of Janesville, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Nevada's election website showing many registered voters as ineligible
A glitch at the Nevada Secretary of State’s website is erroneously declaring that voters in Washoe and other counties are ineligible to vote. The issue came to the RGJ’s attention after an email that the Washoe County Republican Party sent to its members was forwarded Monday. ...
