Read on www.nbcrightnow.com
Related
q13fox.com
Driver critically injured in Everett head-on crash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating a crash that left a driver critically injured Monday morning in Everett. The crash happened before 5:45 a.m. and closed the southbound lanes of Evergreen Way in the 11600 block. Investigators said a Honda traveling northbound, tried to turn left and was struck head-on...
Chronicle
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
q13fox.com
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Head-on wreck on Highway 97A seriously injures two
A two-car, head-on accident late Saturday night on Highway 97A three miles north of Wenatchee critically injured both drivers and closed the highway for about four hours. The Washington State Patrol says that just before midnight, a 2007 Toyota Corolla being driven by Juan Orrosco-Sanchez, 26, was travelling southbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a 1988 GMC pickup being driven by Nicholas L. Clapham, 63, of Renton.
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kayaker dies from drowning in Wenatchee River
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. – The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket. Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
q13fox.com
Stolen van goes down embankment off I-5 near Boeing Field
SEATTLE - A stolen van careened off I-5 early Sunday morning near Boeing Field, running 50 feet down an embankment and crashing into a tree, according to Washington State Patrol. Two lanes of traffic were shut down for hours while state troopers and firefighters searched for people who may have...
q13fox.com
2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KING-5
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
q13fox.com
Deputies are still investigating a deadly shooting in Snohomish
Investigators remain at the scene of a deadly shooting in Snohomish. Deputies said a man died after a domestic violence incident.
wa.gov
RESULTS: Kitsap law enforcement team up for Thursday ‘HiVE’ patrol near Gorst
BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) combined efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during the “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols over the past four weeks.
Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on SR 2 in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 2 in Snohomish County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near milepost 19 and closed the roadway between Monroe and Sultan for several hours. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP),...
q13fox.com
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
shorelineareanews.com
FOUND: Shoreline dementia patient goes missing
UPDATE: KING COUNTY SEARCH AND RESCUE REPORTS THAT DOUGLAS HAS BEEN FOUND AND RETURNED HOME SAFELY. King County Search and Rescue, based in King County WA, has over 600 trained volunteers who respond to search and rescue mission requests from the King County Sheriff's Office. MISSING: Douglas, 92yo, has severe...
q13fox.com
Police locate missing and endangered Snoqualmie man
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Police have located a man from Snoqualmie who was previously reported to be missing and endangered on Friday. According to the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD), 23-year-old Tyler Singleton was reported missing from his home in the Snoqualmie Ridge area on Friday. According to his mother, he went out Thursday night, but did not return home.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Heat hangs on Monday with midweek thunderstorms
We're tracking two more hot days across much of Western Washington. The heat will make sleeping uncomfortable for people without air conditioning. We also have a medium risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay hydrated and take extra care of the kids, seniors and pets in your life. If...
Comments / 0