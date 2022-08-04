ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at DC park

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
 4 days ago
DC Fire and EMS/Twitter

WASHINGTON — Four people are in critical condition following an apparent lightning strike at a Washington, D.C., park, authorities said Thursday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it had responded to Lafayette Park, located in front of the White House, and was treating the four patients.

Two men and two women were transported to area hospitals with "life-threatening injuries" after the apparent lightning strike, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

U.S. Park Police officers were also on the scene.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

