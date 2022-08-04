Sharp Healthcare, Sanford Health first to join Dandelion Health Data Consortium

Read on nypressnews.com
Related
Opinion: Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Are Symptoms of a Larger Mental Health Problem
The number of local drug overdose deaths from fentanyl has risen dramatically over the last several years. In San Diego County there were 151 fentanyl-related deaths in 2019, jumping to 462 in 2020, and hitting approximately 800 in 2021, with potentially more cases still pending. Officials estimate about 33,000 doses...
kusi.com
41% of recent COVID deaths among fully vaccinated and boosted individuals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite our high vaccination rate, COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Friday, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level...
sduptownnews.com
County getting ready to install naloxene vending machines
The County of San Diego is readying a new tool to help fight the growing number of opioid overdoses in the region. The County will install 12 naloxone vending machines throughout the region by next summer, with half of them scheduled to go up by the end of this year.
New revolutionary procedure to treat atrial fibrillation | Sharp is first hospital on West Coast for clinical study
SAN DIEGO — Sharp Memorial in San Diego is the first hospital on the West Coast to be able to perform a revolutionary procedure to treat irregular heartbeat, formally known as atrial fibrillation (Afib). "It is definitely a revolutionary approach to the way we treat patients," said Sharp San...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego Business Journal
Scripps Health Restores Historic Hillcrest Nursing College to Health
A nearly 100-year-old Mercy Hospital building in Hillcrest that started out as a nursing school for the Sisters of Mercy has been restored and given a new life as place where cancer patients and their families can receive support services. Built in 1926 as the Mercy College of Nursing and...
sduptownnews.com
City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego
On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
KPBS
Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question
A COVID-19 omicron-specific vaccine could be here as soon as next month. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman says some experts are urging people not to wait if they haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted. President Joe Biden's rebound case of COVID-19 is raising questions about the Centers for Disease Control...
countynewscenter.com
San Diego County Remains in High-Risk COVID Level
COVID-19 activity remains high in the region, the County Health and Human Services Agency reported today. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level for COVID-19 three weeks ago and cases continue to trend high. The CDC’s high-risk community level means COVID-19 is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local businesses adding surcharges for recruitment and retention
More and more businesses are adding surcharges onto the receipt to deal with staffing issues and rising food costs.
fox40jackson.com
San Diego schools try untested radical agenda to push for mediocrity
San Diego Unified schools are facing a crisis of intentionally designed mediocrity. The desire to slash honors courses and upend traditional grading stems from the same bad philosophy animating its top leaders. Their vision is captured by Marcia Gentry, director of the Gifted Education Resource Institute at Purdue, who claims that a...
thestarnews.com
Bayfront response is a tepid reaction
I wanted to write: “Don’t get me wrong, I am not unhappy that it’s one step closer to a reality. And when open it will provide countless service-industry jobs—some that will probably provide slightly more than a livable wage to people who live in the city or nearby National City. But as with all good things I wonder how it will significantly change the day-to-day lives of people who live in Chula Vista and the South County, not to mention the surrounding environment. So much remains to be seen that it’s hard for me to jump up and down, do cartwheels and holler ‘Whoopee!’ ”
SDSU reimplements mask policy amid spike in COVID-19 cases
San Diego State University has reimplemented its mask policy following an increase in cases in San Diego County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego weekly Reader
Mission Bay starved for cash in wake of Covid-19
When the flow of lease revenue once used by the city to maintain Mission Bay and its environs dried up during the Covid 19 pandemic, the cash wasn't replaced, leaving the one-time municipal jewel vulnerable to a cascade of maintenance failures. Exacerbating the situation, two citizen committees tasked with protecting...
New report says California is among the worst places to live if you want to save
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Californians, how much money do you have saved in your bank account, do you think it's enough to get you by until you land your next job?. If the answer is no and you are still planning to stay in California then it's time to start saving that extra change and become more frugal with spending.
Phys.org
San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight
San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
sandiegodowntownnews.com
The Dalton Building: From brothel to boots
The original three-story, reinforced concrete with brick facade structure built in 1911 was a far cry from the well preserved art nouveau edifice now gracing 5th Avenue. It was built as a utilitarian structure to house retail shops and a hotel – no frills. As with all things from...
kusi.com
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher takes small business tour after leading lockdowns
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was the lead advocate of lockdowns throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many businesses to shut down for good. The video above, from 6/29/2020, show Fletcher demanding businesses that don’t serve food must shut down, in the name of public health. Just one of the many ant-business policies he put in place in the name of “public health.”
Ex-COO Denies Ordering Purge of 101 Ash Docs
This story has been updated. City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office dropped a bombshell in May when it alleged former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell ordered a purge of computer and cell phone records about the city’s handling of 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza. Yet the former...
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
sandiegodowntownnews.com
Tips to keep seniors safe from scams
Every year in San Diego County, senior citizens are scammed out of millions of dollars by bad actors who prey on vulnerability and the trusting nature of our elders. No one is immune. The victims are retired military, former educators, healthcare professionals, and even retired members of law enforcement. They are our parents, grandparents, neighbors, and friends.
Comments / 0