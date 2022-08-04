ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Frankfort Avenue to reopen to traffic in both directions on Aug. 22

wdrb.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officials said calls came in around 4:26 p.m. to North 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway. According to LFD Major Bobby Cooper, a passing driver called dispatchers to report a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New mixed-use plan for Distillery Commons would raze historic 19th-century rickhouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Missouri-based developer wants to give Distillery Commons a multimillion-dollar facelift, bringing apartments, retail and restaurant space to the Lexington Road property. The main Distillery Commons building that now includes self-storage units and other businesses would be renovated into 85 apartments surrounding an open-air courtyard, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Frankfort, KY
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Man found shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. LMPD Second Division officers were first dispatched to Lindell Avenue around 9 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. A short time later, officers found a man in the 3700...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hollander
wdrb.com

Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month

PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
PROSPECT, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#Construction Project#Louisville Metro
wdrb.com

Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
SHIVELY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
PROSPECT, KY
Wave 3

29-year-old hit and killed on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville airport still navigating delays and cancellations amid staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masks are off and social distancing is no longer required on planes but airlines aren't exactly operating as usual. "People want to travel, they want to get out, there's definitely the demand," Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said. "We're seeing capacity at about 90-95% of where we were in 2019, which was our best year ever."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shootings on Bernheim Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. A second male, who was shot in the same area,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy