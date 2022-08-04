Frankfort Avenue to reopen to traffic in both directions on Aug. 22

Read on www.wdrb.com
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officials said calls came in around 4:26 p.m. to North 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway. According to LFD Major Bobby Cooper, a passing driver called dispatchers to report a...
New mixed-use plan for Distillery Commons would raze historic 19th-century rickhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Missouri-based developer wants to give Distillery Commons a multimillion-dollar facelift, bringing apartments, retail and restaurant space to the Lexington Road property. The main Distillery Commons building that now includes self-storage units and other businesses would be renovated into 85 apartments surrounding an open-air courtyard, according...
3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
Boone's gas station appeals vacate order; some customers hope owners win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers will once again be able to step inside Boone’s Marathon in the Portland neighborhood. Some residents in the area said they hope the owners’ win the fight to stay open. “There's a lot of incidents going around here that don't have nothing to...
Shepherdsville chase ends with man, motorcycle under a police vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and motorcycle were pinned underneath a police car at the intersection of Phillips Lane and Preston Highway in Louisville on July 12. The two crashed after the motorcycle driver led police on a chase for more than 45 minutes. That chase started over a...
Man found shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. LMPD Second Division officers were first dispatched to Lindell Avenue around 9 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. A short time later, officers found a man in the 3700...
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month
PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
Authorities identify 26-year-old woman fatally shot in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 26-year-old Louisville woman who died over the weekend after she was shot in the Fern Creek neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Rebecca Richardson. The coroner said she died of a gunshot wound. A spokesman...
Newburg neighbor begging city leaders to do something after car plunges through his home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many neighbors who live along Jeanine Drive in the Newburg neighborhood are begging metro city leaders to do more after a string of car crashes on their street. A car crash once a week is what they said it's like living on Jeanine Drive. It's in...
Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.
Louisville airport still navigating delays and cancellations amid staffing shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masks are off and social distancing is no longer required on planes but airlines aren't exactly operating as usual. "People want to travel, they want to get out, there's definitely the demand," Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said. "We're seeing capacity at about 90-95% of where we were in 2019, which was our best year ever."
Man in critical condition after shootings on Bernheim Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. A second male, who was shot in the same area,...
