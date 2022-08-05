North Texas fire departments under strain from constant wildfires

Read on nypressnews.com
Tourists escape flash flooding in Death Valley; roads to remain closed for days
Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday. The National Park...
Inside the abortion clinic ‘setting women free all day long’ in post-Roe Arizona
PHOENIX — Fifteen women, one man and a baby cooing in a stroller were already lined up outside Camelback Family Planning when it opened on a recent summer morning. By 7:30 a.m., it was 95 degrees. Monsoon season summoned an oppressive humidity. Mosquitoes hovered, eager to feed. People kept...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams slams Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “horrific” busing of migrants
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending migrants on buses to Democratic-run cities in the U.S., calling Abbott’s actions “unimaginable.”. Adams made the remarks Sunday as he greeted a bus carrying 14 asylum seekers from Texas border towns at the...
New York agriculture officials to address growing population of spotted lanternflies
NEW YORK — Spotted lanternflies, an invasive species, have been spreading across the Northeast. New York State agriculture officials are giving an update Monday on the plan to address them. Experts say if you see them, squash them. The bugs don’t hurt humans or animals, but they can damage...
Vigil honors victims of horrific Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 people, including pregnant woman
WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — A somber vigil was held Friday evening to honor the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman who died along with her young son. Asherey Ryan was on her way to a prenatal doctor’s appointment...
Experts call for more public urgency on climate change
In a state where every drop of water counts, ornamental grass – which accounts for a large percentage of outdoor water use – has been banned in Southern Nevada. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with climate and water experts about the steps being taken (or not) to address rising temperatures; and with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson about the lack of urgency he says is hampering humanity’s ability to counter this existential threat to our planet.
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’
With a message that no candidate has a “100% checkmark,” Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara on Monday stood alongside Darren Bailey to announce his endorsement of the downstate Republican senator for governor. Catanzara, who in June announced his union’s support for Republican primary candidate Aurora...
Hochul campaign slams Zeldin over allegedly photocopied signatures
Gov. Hochul’s reelection campaign is blasting her Republican challenger over allegations of petition fraud. The Democratic incumbent’s campaign manager says New Yorkers deserve answers about more than 11,000 petition signatures that were allegedly photocopied to allow Rep. Lee Zeldin to run on the Independence Party line in addition to the GOP ticket in the fall general election.
