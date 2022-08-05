Father of college football standout killed in drive-by: 'They took him from me'

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
Detroit News
Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting
Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
fox2detroit.com
Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
MLive.com
Top recruits: Southfield A&T’s Aaron Bradley hopeful camp trips will give him a boost
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Today provides a look into Southfield A & T left tackle Aaron Bradley, a recruit who has been making the rounds in camps throughout the summer in hopes of having a chance to challenge himself against elite competition.
2 dead, 10 injured in mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday
Two people were killed and 10 wounded in two mass shootings that occurred about 12 hours apart Saturday, Detroit police said. A shooting Saturday night at a house in the 19000 block of Andover, near State Fair, left one dead and six injured, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4). The shooting took place around 10:20 p.m. in a residential neighborhood west of I-75 and south of Eight Mile near the city's northern border. ...
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
'We miss him dearly.' Family of missing Detroit barber asks community for help
Family of missing Detroit barber David Woodger gathered during a Crime Stoppers press conference Monday to ask the community for help to bring their loved one home.
fox2detroit.com
This is what bicyclists and drivers should know about sharing the road in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In 2021, more than 1,200 bicyclists were involved in crashes in Michigan. Being on two wheels and involved in one of those crashes is a rough and disturbing ride. That's why police across the state are putting a bigger emphasis on keeping them safe. FOX...
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded
Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township. Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The...
Detroit News
Union wants Michigan city to cut ties with medical facility after cops allegedly insulted
An official for the union that represents Grosse Pointe Woods police officers wants the city to cut ties with a health care facility whose employees allegedly asked cops insulting questions, including "How many people have they killed?" The alleged incident happened July 5, when a uniformed Grosse Pointe Woods police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What can be done to combat gun violence in Detroit? Former police chief Ike McKinnon weighs in
DETROIT – Two separate mass shootings happened in Detroit last weekend. The first shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Five people were shot at a known drug house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue. Two people were killed. The second shooting happened during a dice game on Andover Street....
Detroit police release sketch of man wanted for early-morning murder on city's west side
The search is on for a man wanted for a murder on Detroit’s west side over the weekend. Authorities say the murder happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 11500 block of LaSalle – in the area of Rosa Parks and Chicago Boulevards.
fox2detroit.com
Second mass shooting in a week; 5 shot, 1 killed on Detroit's eastside
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the city's eastside Saturday morning. Police responded to a shots fired call around 10:50 a.m. in the 13000 block of Saratoga. Once on scene, police discovered one person outside who'd been shot and heard people...
WATCH: GRPD officers rescue victims in downtown shooting
In this video obtained by FOX 17 via a Freedom of Information Act Request, you can see officers transporting one victim to the hospital, before going back to help more people.
36-Year-old Man Died In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash On I-94 In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police reported a fatal motorcycle crash early Sunday morning on I-94 in Detroit. The preliminary investigations found that a 36-year-old man from [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
fox2detroit.com
Police pursuit of SUV with murder suspect ends in crash at 275, 6 Mile
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police pursuit came to an end in a fiery crash on I-275 during the evening commute involving a murder suspect Monday night. It marked the beginning of a bad day for these two guys. A 25-year-old and a 46-year-old are both in custody after...
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver crashes into SUV in front of Michigan State Police, seriously injuring 2 from Southgate
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver crashed in front of Michigan State Police as they were conducting a traffic stop Saturday in Birch Run Township. Police had a driver stopped on Birch Run Road near Dixie Road at 9:15 p.m. when a 55-year-old Flint woman driving a 2017 Explorer rear-ended a 2012 Traverse across the road.
fox2detroit.com
Two mass shootings in Detroit leave 3 dead, 9 injured over violent weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police continue to manage gun violence in the city after two mass shootings occurred within 12 hours of each other this weekend. Two people were killed at a known drug house on Saratoga Street Saturday morning, while another died on Andover Street later in the evening. Nine people were also injured amid the gunfire.
3 arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Lansing area
Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were busy over the weekend, having found multiple guns while patrolling.
2 women shot at party in Kalamazoo early Sunday
Police are searching for suspects after two women suffered gunshot wounds at a party in the city early Sunday.
