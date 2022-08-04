Washington’s 8th Congressional District still too close to call for GOP challenger

Read on www.kpvi.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Axne, Nunn among planned Soapbox speakers at State Fair
More than two dozen candidates for office in Iowa are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Iowa State Fair at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, according to the paper’s website. The event will be held throughout the fair along the Grand Concourse in front of the Horner...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's partisan primary election
Polls open on Tuesday for Wisconsin’s partisan primary, which sees contested races ranging from state legislative primaries to a heated GOP race among candidates seeking the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Here’s what you need to know before you vote:. Who’s running?. In...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kent pulls ahead of Herrera Beutler in latest batch of 3rd District results
Republican Joe Kent took a 960-vote lead over Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in ballot returns on Monday, placing him in a likelier spot to advance to the general election for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. On Monday evening, Kent had 47,623 votes, or 22.79 percent of the 208,993 votes tallied...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wing Ding speaker: Voters are ‘craving Democrats who stand up and fight’
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow says she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newcomers will represent at least 32% of Vermont’s state legislative seats next year
Fifty-seven state legislative seats up for election in Vermont this year are open, meaning no incumbents filed to run. This represents 32% of the state’s legislature, a marked increase compared to recent election cycles. Since no incumbents are present, newcomers are guaranteed to win all open seats. Vermont restructured...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio, Michigan charter schools sue Biden administration
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio and Michigan charter schools sued the Biden administration today, claiming a new rule that requires charter schools to prove public schools are over-enrolled is illegal. The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, includes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sanford Bishop named farm group's Legislator of Year
SAVANNAH — The National Association of Farm Service Agency County Office Employees presented Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., its Legislator of the Year award during its national convention here. Farm Service Agency county office employees are the bridge between U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and farmers as well as ranchers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biden says Kentucky counties hit by flood will recover better than before
(The Center Square) – For the second time in eight months, President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to tour the damage left by a natural disaster. On Monday, he and First Lady Jill Biden visited eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from flooding late last month that killed 38 people. During...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Major employers say abortion ban will affect expansion plans in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Two of Indiana’s leading employers have said the passage of a near-total ban on abortion could negatively impact future expansion plans in the state. Eli Lilly and Cummins are the most recent employers to come out against the legislation. Both chambers of the Indiana...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Near-total Indiana abortion ban spurs businesses to look elsewhere for expansion
It took the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly just six weeks to enact a near-total abortion ban following the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling repealing the right to abortion established in 1973 by its Roe v. Wade decision. The fallout for Hoosiers is likely to last much longer. Almost immediately...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Marylanders urged to get caught up on vaccinations
BALTIMORE — MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, recently applauded Governor Larry Hogan for declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland and urges residents to speak with their physician about getting back on track with recommended vaccines for the coming year. While over 12 million Marylanders — 93% of the population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, vaccination rates for other critical immunizations have dropped.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rain in North Iowa, but dry in the south
DES MOINES — Precipitation early in the week for a few areas and late in the week for much of the state resulted in 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Persistent dry conditions and above-average temperatures still are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and applying pesticides and fungicides.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Seventeen Louisiana school districts showed no improvement or decline in academic performance
(The Center Square) — Student test scores recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education are revealing which districts and schools flourished in recent years and which held fast or declined. Student scores on 2021-2022 LEAP tests released last week showed 80% of Louisiana school systems improved proficiency rates...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia tax collections continued to climb in July despite economic downturn
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, as general fund receipts totaled more than $2.2 billion during July, the first month of fiscal 2023. The collections represent a 2.5%, or $54.2 million, increase from the more than $2.1 billion collected in July 2021. Georgia...
KPVI Newschannel 6
USDA plans National Farmers Market Week celebration
ATLANTA – The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service will celebrate National Farmers Market Week this week to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee).
