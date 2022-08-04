Washington’s 8th Congressional District still too close to call for GOP challenger

BALTIMORE — MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, recently applauded Governor Larry Hogan for declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland and urges residents to speak with their physician about getting back on track with recommended vaccines for the coming year. While over 12 million Marylanders — 93% of the population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, vaccination rates for other critical immunizations have dropped.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO