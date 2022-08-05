ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Updates on Jaguars-Raiders preseason opener

By Jack Baer
 4 days ago
This is the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo on the 50 yard line at Tom Benson Field before the Hall of Fame exhibition football game, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Canton. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The NFL returned on Thursday with its annual Hall of Fame Game to open the league's 2022 preseason, with the rising Las Vegas Raiders and rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars meeting in Canton, Ohio.

Here's everything you need to know about the closest thing resembling an NFL game we've seen since Super Bowl LVI.

Hall of Fame Game delayed due to weather

After months of waiting for the NFL to return, football fans ended up having to wait a few extra minutes for kickoff.

The earliest possible kick-off time is reportedly 8:40 p.m. ET.

Jaguars rule out nearly every starter vs. Raiders

Let's just say the Jaguars team suiting up on Thursday is a little different than the one that will be suiting up for Week 1.

The Jaguars have reportedly ruled out nearly every veteran starter on the team, as well as notable names like quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back James Robinson and running back Travis Etienne Jr. The most notable name reportedly available will be 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker.

