La Crosse, WI

Eileen Ruth Ryan

Eileen Ruth Ryan, age 56, of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her daughter, Madysen and her son Mason, both of La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center (1433 Rose Street, La Crosse, WI 54603) on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm.
Warren A. Engelson

Warren A. Engelson, 96 of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born in Cannon Valley, Monroe County, Wisconsin on February 25, 1926, to Ira and Lota (Steele) Engelson and graduated from Sparta High School. Warren studied Industrial Engineering at WWTI and served in the United...
