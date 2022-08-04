Eileen Ruth Ryan, age 56, of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her daughter, Madysen and her son Mason, both of La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center (1433 Rose Street, La Crosse, WI 54603) on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm.

