Eileen Ruth Ryan
Eileen Ruth Ryan, age 56, of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her daughter, Madysen and her son Mason, both of La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center (1433 Rose Street, La Crosse, WI 54603) on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm.
Warren A. Engelson
Warren A. Engelson, 96 of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born in Cannon Valley, Monroe County, Wisconsin on February 25, 1926, to Ira and Lota (Steele) Engelson and graduated from Sparta High School. Warren studied Industrial Engineering at WWTI and served in the United...
Onalaska’s ALTRA Federal Credit Union to host money seminar for teens
ONALASKA (WKBT) — ALTRA Federal Credit Union is hosting a free teens and money seminar. This event will be held on August 21 from 12:00p.m. – 2:00p.m. The interactive session for teens 13 to 17 will focus on budgeting and provide life skills on how to save money efficiently.
