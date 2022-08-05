Read on www.motorbiscuit.com
Why The Hyundai Santa Cruz Is The Perfect Alternative To A Crossover
Hyundai is venturing into unexplored territory with the all-new Santa Cruz which shares its underpinnings with the popular Tucson crossover, but adds a four-foot-long truck bed to the mix to keep things interesting. So, who is it for? Well, the Santa Cruz is not a regular pick-up but a "Sport Adventure Vehicle" according to Hyundai, so let’s look at 10 reasons why the different yet wonderful Hyundai Santa Cruz is the perfect crossover alternative that you didn’t know you need.
The 2023 Hyundai Tucson and the 2023 Toyota RAV4 are both solid choices for the compact crossover SUV segment. In an earlier article, we highlighted the advantages of the RAV4. However, now, we showcase the advantages of the Tucson. Here are four reasons to buy a 2023 Tucson, not a 2023 RAV4.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3's Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models
Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
With the high prices of gas, it can be extremely difficult to find a three-row SUV that offers the seating you need and decent fuel mileage. Many of these large SUVs are built on truck frames and use the same powertrains. This means you’re stuck with truck-like fuel mileage numbers in most of these vehicles. Thankfully, two three-row SUVs deliver more than 30 mpg combined without the need to plug them in.
