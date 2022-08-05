ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

Why The Hyundai Santa Cruz Is The Perfect Alternative To A Crossover

Hyundai is venturing into unexplored territory with the all-new Santa Cruz which shares its underpinnings with the popular Tucson crossover, but adds a four-foot-long truck bed to the mix to keep things interesting. So, who is it for? Well, the Santa Cruz is not a regular pick-up but a "Sport Adventure Vehicle" according to Hyundai, so let’s look at 10 reasons why the different yet wonderful Hyundai Santa Cruz is the perfect crossover alternative that you didn’t know you need.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Santa Fe Calligraphy#This Santa Fe
MotorBiscuit

4 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Not a Toyota RAV4

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson and the 2023 Toyota RAV4 are both solid choices for the compact crossover SUV segment. In an earlier article, we highlighted the advantages of the RAV4. However, now, we showcase the advantages of the Tucson. Here are four reasons to buy a 2023 Tucson, not a 2023 RAV4.
TUCSON, AZ
Top Speed

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

Is a Kia Stinger Faster Than a Ford Mustang?

The Kia Stinger is a quick car with room for the family. However, how its not quite as quick as another affordable performance car, a Ford Mustang. The post Is a Kia Stinger Faster Than a Ford Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models

Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Audi A5: Price & Specs

Here's a look at the pricing, specs, features, and everything else we currently know about the 2023 Audi A5 luxury car model! The post 2023 Audi A5: Price & Specs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 Non-EV Three-Row SUVs Average Over 30 MPG

With the high prices of gas, it can be extremely difficult to find a three-row SUV that offers the seating you need and decent fuel mileage. Many of these large SUVs are built on truck frames and use the same powertrains. This means you’re stuck with truck-like fuel mileage numbers in most of these vehicles. Thankfully, two three-row SUVs deliver more than 30 mpg combined without the need to plug them in.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

129K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy