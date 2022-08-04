Read on kiss951.com
Man Collects Mega Millions Prize After He Was Told Ticket Wasn't A Winner
The winner held on to the ticket and realized he matched five of the winning numbers weeks after he was told his ticket was not a winner.
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
$250K scratch-off winner in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $250,000 scratch-off winner in Granite Falls has claimed his prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday. Granite Falls resident Johnny Shull purchased a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off at the Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road. The lucky ticket ended up hitting for $250,000, and Shull was able […]
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
North Carolina man hits $272K lottery jackpot…after thinking someone else won
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Friday afternoon, just as Pernell Shoulars Jr. of Fayetteville bought a ticket for the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot, he saw it was won and assumed he was out of luck, according to an North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I thought someone else hit it right before me,” Shoulars said. […]
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina fined several Charlotte-area stores because prices at the register were more than those for products on the shelves. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it happened in the second quarter of 2022. 61 North Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines for price-scanning errors in 32 counties.
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
Lottery Winner In Gaston County Gets $1,000 A Day For Life
Can you even imagine it. Every single day for the rest of your life a thousand bucks shows up in your bank account. That is a fun dream but for someone in Gaston County that is their new reality. According to the North Carolina Education lottery, this person won online...
North Carolina Man Celebrates Big Lottery Win: 'We're Just Ecstatic'
The lucky player hit the jackpot to score a massive six-figure prize.
Lincolnton woman finally claims $650K+ Easter Cash 5 prize
A Lincolnton woman has finally cashed in on her Easter lottery winnings, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday.
$1 Million Lottery Tickets Sold In North Carolina: See If You Won
If you bought it ticket, check your numbers now!
My 5 Favorite Restaurants On (And Near) Topsail Island North Carolina
One of my favorite places to visit this time of year is Topsail Island. I’m lucky enough to have a free place to stay so I make the trip a few times a year these days. That combined with the fact that my friend who I often visit is involved in the local music scene. Following her around to shows has given me a chance to try many restaurants and bars in the Topsail Island area. I just got back from a quick weekend trip out there. So I wanted to share some of my favorite restaurants and eats on Topsail Island. One is just off the island but a new place I tried that I had to shout out!
2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks
The lucky players join the growing list of lottery winners across North Carolina.
Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro; national average now below $4
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina
There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
Virginia man claims $4 million prize with Virginia Beach lottery ticket
A construction worker from Alexandria won $4 million after buying a Virginia Lottery ticket at a Walmart in Virginia Beach.
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
North Carolina School District Will Have AR-15 Rifles In Each School
One North Carolina school district is instituting new security measures, including stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers. One semiautomatic rifle has been placed in each of the county’s six schools. Each of the guns will be locked inside a safe. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood says the move is in response to the Uvalde shooting which left 21 people dead. He explained, “Those officers were in that building for so long, and that suspect was able to infiltrate that building and injure and kill so many kids. I just want to make sure my deputies are prepared in the event that happens.”
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
