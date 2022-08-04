Titans safety Kevin Byard’s alma mater retiring his number

Read on abc17news.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Mariota on 'Lesson Learned' With Titans
A starting quarterback for the first time in three years, the second pick in the 2015 NFL Draft knows he has to prove himself repeatedly.
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Noel Devine's Daughter Makes College Commitment
The talent in the Devine family is real.
Kiko Alonso expected to sign with Saints after visit
Kiko Alonso is on his way back to the NFL, particularly to the fold of the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the linebacker is on the verge of finalizing a deal with the last team he has seen action for in the pros. “Former...
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field Friday for the first time since his 2021 ACL tear. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans left the session early due to an injury. "It was good to see him running around and getting some...
Consistency is the Goal for Arryn Siposs Despite No Competition Pushing Him
The punter admitted to possibly wearing down late last season as well as some other factors that may have contributed to his decline over the final month-and-a-half
Identifying the Hall of Fame player on each NFL roster in 2022
This may be impossible, but we’ll be optimistic because it’s nice to have hope. The NFL world recently witnessed the
DJ Johnson, Brandon Dorlus getting national attention ahead of 2022 season
If you traffic in the Oregon Ducks football circles, then you are supremely aware that there are a few players that are flying under the radar in the front seven of the defense. From a national point of view, many people look at the defense and highlight Noah Sewell or Justin Flowe as players who might capture the attention of the sport at large for how they perform this season. However, there are a couple of players on the defensive line who have a real chance to make some noise and potentially up their NFL draft stock in the coming weeks. Those...
Tennessee Titans training camp: Photos from Day 8
The Tennessee Titans held their eighth practice of training camp on Friday, a session that also allowed fans a chance to interact with the team’s players afterwards. In case you missed the events of Day 8, you can check out our practice recap right here. The Titans will enjoy an off day on Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.
Saints Move S Smoke Monday to Injured Reserve, Officially Sign Kiko Alonso
New Orleans places a promising rookie on injured reserve, but officially adds a familiar face back to the defense.
Newsstand: Taylor Lewan — 'it's just cool' having Hassan Haskins on Tennessee Titans
Former Michigan offensive tackle and Tennessee Titans standout Taylor Lewan has been waiting for another Wolverine to join the squad. Now he has one in running back Hassan Haskins, who rushed for 1,327 yards and a program-record 20 touchdowns in 2021, including five scores against Titans head man Mike Vrabel’s Ohio State Buckeyes (in a 42-27 win).
