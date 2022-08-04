ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Irish land Ausberry, talented linebacker commits to Notre Dame

By Michael Chen
Although recruiting seems to take a break for the Irish, this weekend has been set up to be a big one. The first portion of the potential commitments was Louisiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry.

The six-foot-one-inch and 210-pound ‘backer went to Instagram live and verbally committed to Notre Dame over LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Florida and a host of others. Ausberry becomes the 21st commitment of the 2023 recruiting class that has been among the top rated classes. Marcus Freeman has been on top of his game since coming to South Bend and the commitment from Ausberry just solidifies the magnificent job the new Irish head coach has done.

The banner weekend is set to continue for the Irish as a commitment from safety Ben Minich on Friday and then running back Dylan Edwards would be the perfect scenario. Ausberry committing should not be taken lightly or a back seat to a verbal from Minich or Edwards, he’s one of the best players in the country.

