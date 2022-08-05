‘Don’t try and destroy what made you’: Pro passionate over LIV lawsuit

Read on golf.com
Kathleen Betz-Berthel
3d ago
It's like leaving Microsoft to work for Apple and then wanting to go to the Microsoft family picnic.
BOB
4d ago
Boycott everything Liv and everyone that supports it
Golf.com
10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday
Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
golfmagic.com
Davis Love III says "it's tragic" Phil Mickelson still won't answer phone calls
Bryson DeChambeau claimed before the 86th Masters that Phil Mickelson, the de-facto face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series had "gone dark". "There's been no contact," DeChambeau revealed only three months after Lefty's explosive remarks about his Saudi colleagues went public. The fallout has been so severe. Mickelson's private life,...
Golf Digest
Tour pro just lost his PGA Tour card in the most BRUTAL way possible
The final event of the PGA Tour season always provides drama. Securing a spot in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings can be career changing. If you manage to stay in the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship, you not only lock up your card for next season, but you guarantee a spot in the first playoff event—and the FedEx Cup bonus money that comes with it.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video
The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media. Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media. In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social...
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
Golf Digest
Pray for Collin Morikawa's golf clubs after they fell onto the middle of the tarmac
There have been no shortage of terrifying travel stories regarding lost golf bags of late. In fact, it's possible that half of the world's clubs are stuck at either Heathrow or Edinburgh airports right now. And now you can add Collin Morikawa to the long list of airline victims. Only...
Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
WATCH: Sir Nick Faldo Has Emotional Send-Off in Final CBS Golf Broadcast
After 16 years in the broadcast booth, Sir Nick Faldo has put on the headset for the final time. Sunday marked the conclusion of Faldo’s 16-year career in broadcasting for CBS Sports. He has served as one of the top analysts in golf and became one of the permanent fixtures in the game.
Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts
We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
Video of LIV players saying they joined because they get to play less golf is hilarious to watch after the lawsuit
One of the main talking points since players began holding press conferences prior to LIV events is they’ve joined the new circuit partly because they’ll have to play less golf. A better work/life balance, as many players mentioned. Well, the recent lawsuit filed by 11 LIV members against...
GolfWRX
Caddie forced to wade through nettles after bizarre blunder at Women’s Open
In just her second professional start, 22-year-old Louise Duncan finished inside the top-20 of the AIG Women’s Open, but the Duncan team experienced far more than just her first proper paycheck. In 2021, the Scot won the Women’s Amateur Championship by a record margin (9&8) before nabbing a top-10...
Golf Digest
Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”
A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?
Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his...
golfmagic.com
"We've kind of had a rough month" Will Zalatoris opens up on sacking caddie
Will Zalatoris has opened up on the decision to part ways with his caddie halfway through the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. When some player-caddie relationships end it can come as a great relief to the player or a shock to the wider world. Think of Bubba Watson splitting...
Golf.com
8 intriguing findings from the PGA Tour’s response to ‘Mickelson et al’ LIV lawsuit
When being sued, the defendant would normally have plenty of time to respond to complaints — as much as 21 days, to be precise. But in the case of ‘Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour’ the PGA Tour didn’t have quite as much time. Included within...
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'
After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
Can anyone catch Ashleigh Buhai, who leads by five at the AIG Women's British Open? See which major champions are within striking distance
Twenty years ago, Ashleigh Buhai’s childhood hero, Ernie Els, won the British Open at Muirfield. That victory came not long after Buhai met Els for the first time at the 1998 South African Open. She bought the life-sized poster she kept in her bedroom there for him to sign.
