ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Former Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans hired at UC Santa Barbara

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
myaggienation.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on myaggienation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The secret is out when it comes to the free mercado and fiesta at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara. The church located on the 200 block of N. Nopal St. near Milpas and Montecito Streets has become a popular stop during Old Spanish Days. It is known for tamales made The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
News Channel 3-12

4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Norman Baits Diners with Summer Menu in Los Alamos

Given I’m all ears when I hear an establishment is featuring lots of corn on its new summer menu, I hightailed it up to Los Alamos to check out Norman. Housed in the Skyview Motel perched above the 101 — and if you park in the restaurant parking by their very own vineyard at the hill bottom, you will feel every foot of that elevation (but at least get very hungry) — Norman is a mid-century-modern gem offering California comfort food with exciting twists. As Chef Dustin Badenell, who among other places previously worked at the brilliant and missed Bear and Star, puts it, “I source products at the peak of their best to create dishes that you might not think pair properly but in fact do if used correctly.”
LOS ALAMOS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Evans
Person
Trisha Ford
sitelinesb.com

Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed

••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?

There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc

Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Santa Barbara#Texas A M#Eagle Staff Report#Arizona State#Ucsb
KEYT

Saturday Evening Forecast August 6th

Beautiful sun splashed weather continues to bless our region. Monsoon clouds have retreated east and aside from patchy coastal fog, we just keep sticking to the same weather story! Look for more patchy fog along the coast with the exception of the western edge of the Santa Barbara South Coast near Gaviota where a Wind Advisory is in effect for northerly winds. The wind will be from the north which dries things out and can be very gusty below canyons and foothills. The advisory is expected to last through very early Sunday. Temperatures for Sunday will likely mirror what we have been seeing with mild 60's and 70's for the beaches and 80's and 90's farther inland.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Ment Media

Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt

SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
ORCUTT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy