ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Reward offered to find murder suspect who allegedly killed man for Facebook argument

By David Komer online producer
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning. Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Fox#The U S Marshals Service
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest 3, confiscate guns during weekend patrols

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township. Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The...
WYANDOTTE, MI
huronhub.com

17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody

A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two mass shootings in Detroit leave 3 dead, 9 injured over violent weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police continue to manage gun violence in the city after two mass shootings occurred within 12 hours of each other this weekend. Two people were killed at a known drug house on Saratoga Street Saturday morning, while another died on Andover Street later in the evening. Nine people were also injured amid the gunfire.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting

Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy