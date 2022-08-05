Reward offered to find murder suspect who allegedly killed man for Facebook argument

Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."

