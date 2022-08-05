Reward offered to find murder suspect who allegedly killed man for Facebook argument

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Family files lawsuit, still calling for justice a year after undercover Detroit police officers allegedly shot unarmed 19-year-old
The family of 19-year-old Michael Adams is suing the Detroit Police Department after they say he was shot and killed in the back by plainclothes officers while he was unarmed a year ago.
fox2detroit.com
Police pursuit of SUV with murder suspect ends in crash at 275, 6 Mile
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police pursuit came to an end in a fiery crash on I-275 during the evening commute involving a murder suspect Monday night. It marked the beginning of a bad day for these two guys. A 25-year-old and a 46-year-old are both in custody after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help identifying gas station assault suspect, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help identifying the suspect involved in a gas station assault, officials say. Police say the assault took place at 6599 Van Dyke Avenue in Detroit. Officials say the incident occurred on Thursday (Aug. 4) around 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked...
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
fox2detroit.com
Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial
SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning. Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.
fox2detroit.com
Police pursuit ends in a crash on 275, with suspects arrested
Detroit police say the chase started near Fenkell and Beaverland on the city’s west side. Officers recognized a man wanted for assault with intent to murder.
ClickOnDetroit.com
44-year-old man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog through window, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 44-year-old man was arrested for shooting his neighbor’s dog through the window, Detroit police said. The incident happened at 10:58 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the scene after shots were fired during...
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old Warren man charged in connection with Harper Woods burglary
HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A 31-year-old Warren man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Harper Woods. Police responded to a burglary alarm at a business at 1:48 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) in the 19800 block of Kelly Road. Police located and arrested Anderson Avery nearby...
Macomb County man in custody in connection with Saturday morning mass shooting in Detroit; other mass shooting still unsolved
A Macomb County man has been arrested in connection with one of two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday that left three people dead and nine others injured.
Recent mass shootings in Detroit leaves several injured and 5 dead
Gun violence continues across Detroit. This includes the two mass shootings that took place on Saturday.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest 3, confiscate guns during weekend patrols
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
The Oakland Press
Man set free after spending 15 years in prison sues Oakland County, jailhouse informants, others
A man who served 15 years in prison for a house fire that killed five children yet was exonerated last fall is suing Oakland County, detectives and the assistant prosecutor involved in the case, and the three jailhouse informants who testified against him. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 4 in U.S....
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township. Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The...
huronhub.com
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody
A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
fox2detroit.com
Two mass shootings in Detroit leave 3 dead, 9 injured over violent weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police continue to manage gun violence in the city after two mass shootings occurred within 12 hours of each other this weekend. Two people were killed at a known drug house on Saratoga Street Saturday morning, while another died on Andover Street later in the evening. Nine people were also injured amid the gunfire.
Oakland County man arrested with military smoke grenade, stolen pistol in car
An Oakland County man has been arrested after Michigan State Police found a military smoke grenade inside his car during a traffic stop on Detroit’s northwest side Saturday night.
Cops: Escaped Eastpointe prisoner tried to hide from police during traffic stop by hiding under clothes in mom's car
An 18-year-old suspect who escaped from police on Monday evening is once again behind bars while his girlfriend and mother face charges for helping him while on the run, police said.
Detroit News
Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting
Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
fox2detroit.com
US Marshals seek 19-year-old after Ypsilanti Township man murdered on Facebook Live
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - While several people are in custody after an Ypsilanti Township man was killed on Facebook Live in June, police are still looking for the murder suspect. Coreyon Brown, 19, is accused of shooting and killing Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live from outside...
