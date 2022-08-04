Read on www.marketplace.org
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Here's why tapping the US oil reserve has led to America increasing crude exports - and why even more US energy supplies could be shipped overseas
"But the unintended consequence of federal intervention is that more barrels than ever before are being sold to international buyers," Rystad said.
Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said.
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Donald Trump Warns U.S. Economy Could Reach Levels of Great Depression
Trump suggested that President Joe Biden's policies could lead to an economic depression rivaling the Great Depression of 1929 to 1939.
JPMorgan says Russia has had little problem rerouting its oil exports, meaning the expected plunge in production never happened
Russia has been able to reroute its oil exports away from Europe with little fuss, JPMorgan has said. The bank's analysts said they expect Russian production in the third quarter to be higher than a year ago. Better-than-expected global production and signs of a drop in demand have pushed oil...
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
rigzone.com
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
A price cap on Russian oil could push crude past $130 even if OPEC+ increases production, Bank of America says
A price cap on Russian oil could push Brent crude past $130 a barrel, BofA analysts said. Western leaders have touted the cap as an effective tool to combat energy inflation. But Russia could retaliate and send oil prices even higher, even if OPEC+ steps up production. A price cap...
Tensions with U.S. spur Chinese buying of chipmaking stocks
SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington.
US News and World Report
Canadian Dollar Rises as U.S. Data Tempers Recession Fears
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday as worries about a possible recession eased following encouraging economic data from the United States, Canada's largest trading partner, offsetting a slide in oil prices. Wall Street rallied as data showed that the U.S. services sector rebounded unexpectedly...
marketplace.org
Is the unemployment system prepared for a recession?
Layoffs may be on the horizon. Is the unemployment insurance system ready?. States are upgrading antiquated technology. But there are still big disparities among states. The deficit shrank 6% in June on record exports. Sending liquefied natural gas to Europe played a part in that. What Instagram's pivot to video...
White House: Falling gas prices mean more than OPEC numbers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last month on the possibility that he could get some additional oil production out of OPEC+ in coming weeks, but the cartel and other nations announced a scant increase Wednesday. The White House responded by stressing that what matters...
