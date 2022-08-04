Read on miamihurricanes.com
Texas A&M Preseason Profile: Running back, Devon Achane
Going into the 2022 football season, Aggies Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Texas A&M roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Jimbo Fisher this season. Devon Achane is entering his junior season at the running back position for Texas A&M, coming into the 2022 season with a chip on his shoulder in his first season slated as the starter in the backfield. Achane has rapidly become one of the most lethal players on...
Abilene teams begin football workouts on a not-so-blazing hot Monday
With the overnight temperature dipping to 79, Monday began nicely for Abilenians. And more so for football players at Abilene, Cooper and Wylie high schools. The Eagles, Cougars and Bulldogs for the first time are in Class 5A, though Abilene High is in Division I and the other two schools in Division II. Cooper and Wylie will compete as district rivals for the first time, meeting in the regular season finale Nov. 4 at Bulldog Stadium.
