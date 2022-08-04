Going into the 2022 football season, Aggies Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Texas A&M roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Jimbo Fisher this season. Devon Achane is entering his junior season at the running back position for Texas A&M, coming into the 2022 season with a chip on his shoulder in his first season slated as the starter in the backfield. Achane has rapidly become one of the most lethal players on...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 43 MINUTES AGO