A neurological condition stopped her from running forward. So she turned around

I first saw the consequences of uncontrolled diabetes when my husband had a stroke, leaving me as his primary caregiver. He later passed away due to his condition, but I still struggled with my diet. True, I knew I was probably eating more fat than I should, and sugar had always been my ultimate weakness, but I had a hard time making any lasting change. I would go through periods of eating well, only to fall off the wagon and binge on bread or sweets. The same went for exercising: I would get into a routine for a couple of months and then gradually lose motivation. I didn’t understand what adopting a healthier lifestyle truly meant.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO