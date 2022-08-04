A neurological condition stopped her from running forward. So she turned around

Read on www.today.com
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
Osteopath Explains Why You Should Never Sit With Your Legs Crossed
An osteopath has explained why you shouldn’t sit with your legs crossed, as well as outlining the potential problems that could occur if you don’t change your ways. You can hear what he thinks in the video before. OK - we all do it. You’re probably sat with...
Why You Should Never Eat Right Before Having Surgery
There are many rules to follow as you prepare for surgery, and one of them is what you can and can't eat or drink leading up to the procedure.
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain. Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It’s...
I put my toddler on the keto diet to control his seizures. While it worked, it was painful to restrict what he ate.
The author says that under strict supervision from his doctors, the keto diet helped reduce her son's seizures from 80 a day to five or 10.
How Many Calories Do You Burn Walking A Mile?
As it turns out, walking is a simple and effective exercise that you can do to help improve your cardiovascular health and lose weight (via Healthline). In fact, walking is actually a great way to burn calories without exerting yourself too much. However, the exact amount of calories burned while walking can vary from person to person. That's because there are multiple factors that go into the number of calories you burn during a walk, including your pace, weight, age, gender, and even the type of terrain you're walking on.
I want to lose fat and build muscle at the same time. Are my light weights enough?
Light weights won't provide enough stimulus for muscle growth, so it's key to lift heavy if you want to build muscle, a personal trainer said.
Leg Cramp Causes … and What You Can Do
Cramps of any kind are annoying, at best, but they can be downright painful, especially when they happen at night when you’re trying to sleep. Leg cramps are particularly bothersome, and when they occur, they can indicate a range of possibilities, from something as simple as not drinking enough fluids to more serious issues such as neuropathy. Read on to learn more about leg cramps and how you can stop them in their tracks!
Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints
New research hints that even a simple exercise routine just might help older Americans with mild memory problems. Doctors have long advised physical activity to help keep a healthy brain fit. But the government–funded study marks the longest test of whether exercise makes any difference once memory starts to slide — research performed amid a pandemic that added isolation to the list of risks to participants’ brain health.
2-minute walk can help blood sugar levels from fluctuating: Study
New research shows that just a two-to-five-minute walk after a big meal can have a significant impact on keeping blood sugar levels from fluctuating. Researchers say even just standing is better for you than sitting.Aug. 5, 2022.
How I Changed My Life to Better Manage Type 2 Diabetes
I first saw the consequences of uncontrolled diabetes when my husband had a stroke, leaving me as his primary caregiver. He later passed away due to his condition, but I still struggled with my diet. True, I knew I was probably eating more fat than I should, and sugar had always been my ultimate weakness, but I had a hard time making any lasting change. I would go through periods of eating well, only to fall off the wagon and binge on bread or sweets. The same went for exercising: I would get into a routine for a couple of months and then gradually lose motivation. I didn’t understand what adopting a healthier lifestyle truly meant.
How Quickly Do You Lose Cardio Fitness?
Experts reveal how quickly you lose cardiovascular fitness when you stop exercising and how long it takes to get it back once you begin training again.
