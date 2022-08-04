ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

What will make BYU training camp successful? It's all about health

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestcolleges.com

University of Utah Will Waive Tuition for Indigenous Students

Approximately 120 Native American students are currently enrolled in the University of Utah. The waiver only applies to students from certain tribal nations. Many states have extended similar waivers to Native American students in recent years. The University of Utah plans to become the first university in the state to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Golf Digest

Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green

In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
City
Provo, UT
ksl.com

Utah districts short on support staff as school is about to start

AMERICAN FORK — With students returning to the classroom in the coming weeks, several Utah school districts report having almost enough teachers but severe staffing shortages elsewhere. Alpine District hired 530 teachers to prepare for the school year and still has 20 open teaching positions, according to David Stephenson,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Increased heat and monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
ABC4

Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#College Football#Syracuse University#Nfl Draft#American Football#Sports#Uab#Byu#Fbs
southsaltlakejournal.com

South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que

What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
kslnewsradio.com

Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy