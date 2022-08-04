What will make BYU training camp successful? It's all about health

Read on www.ksl.com
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Bankok Thai Restaurant Is Located in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
bestcolleges.com
University of Utah Will Waive Tuition for Indigenous Students
Approximately 120 Native American students are currently enrolled in the University of Utah. The waiver only applies to students from certain tribal nations. Many states have extended similar waivers to Native American students in recent years. The University of Utah plans to become the first university in the state to...
Golf Digest
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green
In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
ksl.com
'There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
WEST JORDAN — The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium, and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of...
ksl.com
Utah districts short on support staff as school is about to start
AMERICAN FORK — With students returning to the classroom in the coming weeks, several Utah school districts report having almost enough teachers but severe staffing shortages elsewhere. Alpine District hired 530 teachers to prepare for the school year and still has 20 open teaching positions, according to David Stephenson,...
Increased heat and monsoon moisture
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
SNAPPED: Governor Cox takes to the trails with Utah Highway Patrol
HEBER VALLEY, Utah — On Friday morning, Governor Spencer Cox joined the Utah Highway Patrol in a 10k trail run around Soldier Hollow. While Governor Cox tweeted it was the […]
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
utahbusiness.com
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
southsaltlakejournal.com
South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que
What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
eastidahonews.com
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
kslnewsradio.com
Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
ksl.com
Salt Lake hopes new police substation will be a home run, but will it knock crime out of Ballpark?
SALT LAKE CITY — Police spent about a year searching for the right location for a new substation aimed at combatting the rising crime in the Ballpark neighborhood, according to Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. As the search continued, it became increasingly clear that there is no...
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
