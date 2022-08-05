Warner Bros. Discovery Is Making All the Wrong Moves With HBO Max and DC | Opinion

Read on www.ign.com
The 10 Best Chris Evans Movies of All Time
From leading romantic comedies to thrillers, dramas, and even animated features it’s clear that no Hollywood casting director can put Chris Evans in a box. During the span of his varied two-decade career, Evans has played a drug addict, an astronaut, a vengeful ex-boyfriend, a villainous playboy, and a foster dad. Now, on the heels of his latest roles in Netflix’s action-thriller The Gray Man and Pixar’s Lightyear, we figured it would be a great time to revisit some of the actor’s best work.
Latest She-Hulk Images Share Glimpse of Daredevil's MCU Outfit
Marvel has further teased the appearance of Daredevil in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. While the SDCC She-Hulk trailer included a brief glimpse at Daredevil's costume, a new promotional image has given us a better idea of what the fan-favorite character will look like in the show. Posted by the...
Which Upcoming Marvel Movie or TV Show Do You Most Want to See? Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Recently, in honor of Marvel Studios revealing a glimpse of the future of the MCU through 2025, we asked you to help us decide which upcoming movie or TV show you were most excited for. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty vs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Blade vs. Daredevil: Born Again, a winner has been chosen.
The Sandman: What to Read After Watching the Netflix Series
At long last, DC’s seminal fantasy series The Sandman has received a live-action adaptation, and it’s a very good one. There’s just one problem - Season 1 only covers a small portion of the comic book series, and Netflix has yet to reveal whether The Sandman is getting a second season.
Rosario Dawson Walks Back Punisher Return Comments
Jon Bernthal’s Punisher may not be returning after all…. After comments suggesting that Marvel’s Punisher would be back in a new series, it looks as though actress Rosario Dawson has had second thoughts. “I can’t be trusted,” she said via Twitter. “Getting intel from fans during signings is...
Can The Multiverse Saga Live Up to The Infinity Saga?
In the midst of a wandering Phase 4, Marvel Studios has finally given us a roadmap for the newly christened Multiverse Saga. Like the Infinity Saga before it, it’ll be three phases that tell an overarching story culminating in a pair of Avengers movies. But given the unprecedented, monumental success of the Infinity Saga that puts a lot of pressure on the Multiverse Saga to deliver. And while it does have a strong villain presence, its lack of a core group of heroes and thematic focus so far makes it feel like it’s already behind the curve–which begs the question, can the Multiverse Saga live up to the Infinity Saga?
Giancarlo Esposito Wants To Play Professor X After Confirming Talks With Marvel Studios
Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has put it out there in the universe that he would love to play the MCU's version of Professor X. At a recent comic convention in the state of Texas, the Moff Gideon actor confirmed that he has had talks with people at Marvel Studios, to whom he has shared his interest at playing the iconic mutant character.
PS5 Accolades Axed, Batgirl Movie Canceled, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From features being deleted from the PS5, to the Batgirl standalone movie being canceled, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:39 - Sony is Killing...
Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Official 'Date' Teaser Trailer
The new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law teaser gives us a brief look into Jennifer Walters' love life. Check it out for a look at what's to come in the new Disney Plus show. Starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Charlie Cox, Jameela Jamil, and more, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a brand new original series, streaming from August 18 on Disney+.
The Jodorowsky Library Book Three: Exclusive Graphic Novel Preview
Alejandro Jodowrowsky has enjoyed quite an eclectic career over the decades, developing a reputation as an avant-garde filmmaker, an accomplished comic book writer and the man who nearly brought Dune to the big screen before David Lynch. It's the second of those feats that's on display with the release of The Jodorowsky Library Vol. 3.
House of the Dragon Will Play With Game of Thrones' Version of History
House of the Dragon's Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnikelaborate on how their Game of Thrones prequel series deviates from the history of Westeros established in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. The first season of House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21, 2022.
Top Anime Like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows young Tanjiro who picks up the mantle of demon slayer on his quest to avenge his family and cure his sister. Since its 2019 U.S. premiere of season one, both the television series and movie gained ground among international anime fans, and Demon Slayer is now a wildly popular show in the mainstream.
Westworld: Season 4 Episode 7 - Review
Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Metanoia," which aired on August 7 on HBO. Wow. Okay. It's hard to envision there's much more story to tell, much less a fifth season, after "Metanoia" -- a turbulent, shockingly eventful penultimate episode that all-but wiped the game board clear in ways both exciting and deflating. After last week's very emotional "Fidelity," which focused a great deal on Caleb getting a message out to Frankie, it felt odd to just rip the entire world, as awful as it was, out from under them both.
Tokyo Underground Killer - Reveal Trailer
Tokyo Underground Killer is a fast-paced, vibrant trip through the neon and blood drenched nights of a fictive Tokyo somewhere in the future. Take on the role of the notorious assassin Kobayashi, and use your sword and otherworldly blood skills to take out highly dangerous targets all across Tokyo.
Tom Cruise Wants to Play Tropic Thunder's Les Grossman Again
Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise wants to return as Les Grossman from Tropic Thunder. According to Deadline, the 60-year-old actor and Mission: Impossible producer Chris McQuarrie are “fixated” on Grossman. “It’s unclear if they will create a whole movie around Grossman or borrow him for inclusion in...
New to HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, & More - August 2022
August is here and if you want to stay inside avoiding the heat watching tv, then look no further! Whether you subscribe to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, or any of the other major platforms, we've got you covered in this video. Coming to Netflix this month is The Sandman, as...
Netflix Is Getting Less Than One Percent of Its Subscribers to Play Its Games
Netflix has been working on its video game initiative for a while now, but it seems Netflix subscribers aren't catching on. Acording to a new report from CNBC, 1.7 million Netflix subscribers are interacting with the service's games on a daily basis, which is less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers.
Top Gun: Maverick Overtakes Titanic at the US Box Office
Top Gun: Maverick has overtaken Titanic to become the seventh highest-grossing movie ever at the US box office, earning $662 million in ticket sales. According to Box Office Mojo's latest statistics, the Tom Cruise-led sequel has surpassed James Cameron's Titanic by more than $3 million to become the seventh biggest film of all time at the US box office. It is now positioned behind Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which currently ranks as the sixth highest grossing release in the US with $678 million.
