Dallas County, TX

Chilling 911 call reveals teen screamed ‘I’m dying’ after dad ‘shot her and sister in honor killing’

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 4 days ago
A CHILLING 911 call revealed the moment a teen screamed “I’m dying” as her father allegedly shot her and her sister to death in an honor killing.

After over a decade on the run Yaser Said, 65, is facing trial for the deaths of his daughters Amina and Sarah Said.

A chilling 911 call was played to jurors featuring the last words of a teenage girl Credit: Facebook
Father Yaser Said evaded capture for 12 years for the alleged murder of his daughters Credit: AP
The bodies of Sarah (left) and Amina Said (right) were found in their father's taxi on New Year's Day 2008 Credit: Facebook

Some of Sarah’s last words were heard in a New Year’s Day 911 call from the back of her father’s taxi outside Dallas, Texas.

“Help! My dad shot me,” shouted 17-year-old Sarah as prosecutors say her father shot her and Amina, 18, in an “honor killing.”

Said learned that his daughters had begun dating and realized he could not “control them,” argued prosecutors, adding that the girls had formed a plan to escape their father two weeks before their death.

However, the girls were persuaded to return to Texas after they were reported missing.

“I’m dying, I’m dying,” Sarah cried in the January 1, 2008, call played for jurors in the Dallas County courtroom on Wednesday.

Just minutes after the haunting phone call, the girls’ bodies were found outside a Dallas hotel by a passerby, who called authorities.

Said was nowhere to be found and the 12-year manhunt to find him ultimately landed him a spot on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

He was finally captured in August 2020 in Justin, Texas, about 40 minutes from where his daughters were brutally murdered.

Prosecutors say Said lured his family back to town after their escape attempt and fatally shot his daughters.

He now stands on trial for capital murder and faces life in prison if convicted.

Said pleaded not guilty with his lawyers claiming he is only a suspect because he is Muslim and that the investigation into the teens’ deaths was botched.

His son and brother have also been arrested for allegedly helping him evade police.

“It is wrong for the government to generalize an entire culture, criminalize an entire culture, to fit their narrative, and to fit their objective,” said his defense attorney Joel Patton in opening arguments.

“The state wants to convict Yaser for being Muslim in 2008.”

'POSSESSION AND CONTROL'

The prosecution, however, painted a different story on Tuesday, teasing a case against Said with 50 witnesses, including his ex-wife and his daughter’s then-boyfriends.

“This is a case about a man obsessed with possession and control,” said prosecutor Lauren Black during opening statements.

“He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they - and how they - could date. And he controlled everything in his household.”

Black argued that Said had grown “angrier” in the weeks before the murders as he felt he had lost control of his wife and daughters, both of whom were dating non-Muslim men.

In December 2007, prosecutors alleged that the father had put a gun to Amina’s head and threatened to kill her, prompting their mother to form a plan to leave before Christmas.

“You’ll hear in this case that leading up to the murders of Amina Said and Sarah Said, the defendant’s behavior got extremely dangerous,” said Black.

Amina’s then-boyfriend, Edgar Ruiz, told jurors about the escape plan, saying that Amina originally planned to leave on her own but that he suggested she take Sarah and their mother, Patricia Owens, so they could protect each other.

Erik Panameno, who dated Sarah, said he knew about the plan and had to keep his relationship a secret because “something bad [would] happen to me or something bad would happen to her” if Sarah’s father found out.

“He will, without any drama or doubt, kill us,” Amina wrote in an email to her history teacher, Renee Hopkins, on December 21, 2007.

“He has simply made our lives a nightmare. He’s one man, not God.”

The girls and their mother went to Oklahoma, where Owens had family, on Christmas day.

Said reported them missing to the Lewisville Police Department the next day, forcing their mother to call an officer to inform them that she was “alive and well” but was afraid of her husband.

Amina and Sarah returned to Dallas on New Year’s Eve after their mother convinced them as Said claimed he had changed, said prosecutors.

Ruiz told jurors that the last words Amina told him before going back home was that he would never see her again.

“She knew he was going to die,” he said.

Prosecutors say Said brought the girls into his taxi - Amina was sitting in the front passenger seat while Sarah was in the back - and drove them around before shooting them at around 7.30pm.

“She’s asking for help and she names her killer, her father, Yaser Said,” Black said, referring to the 911 call.

Prosecutors argue that Said murdered his daughters in an 'honor killing' after believing he could no longer control them Credit: Courtesy of Justice for Sarah and Amina Facebook Group
'I’m dying, I’m dying,' Sarah cried in the 911 call, naming her father as her killer Credit: Courtesy Justice for Sarah and Amina Facebook Group

Comments / 10

Laura Cook
1d ago

well his wife should be convicted too because shes the one that made them go back, if you live in this country you live by the law of this country no matter what your religion or race or sex

Reply
11
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yaser Said
Person
Patricia Owens
