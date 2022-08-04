Haryana: India's 'most wanted' who acted in 28 films and hid for 30 years

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Tamil Nadu: 12th Century idol stolen from temple found in US after 50 years
A statue that was stolen in 1971 from a temple in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has been traced to New York, police say. The 12th Century idol of Hindu goddess Parvati was found at the Bonhams Auction House, they said. Bonhams is a privately owned international auction...
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
Brit, 30, raped and murdered by Uber driver before her body was dumped while working abroad
A BRITISH woman working abroad was raped and brutally murdered by an Uber driver before he dumped her body, an inquest has heard. Rebecca Dykes, 30, was picked up by Tariq Houshieh in December 2017 following a "girl's night out" at a popular tourist bar in Beirut, Lebanon. But after...
British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her
A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
Graphic assault footage sparks outrage over violence against women in China
A woman bursts out of a bathroom stall at a bar, seemingly startling several men gathered at the sinks. A man follows, grabs her by the hair, and tries to drag her back in. She grabs onto another man outside the stall. Both are pulled to the ground as the first man forces her back into the stall and slams the door.
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Iranian mother faces 100 lashes after she was convicted for protesting against the death of her son who was shot during fuel price demonstration
A grieving Iranian mother now faces 100 lashes after she was convicted for protesting against the death of her son who was shot in the heart by security forces during a demonstration over the rising price of fuel in 2019. Mahboubeh Ramezani, the mother of 18-year-old Pejman Gholipour who was...
Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years
Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Hiker Left Shaken Up After Stumbling Upon Bizarre, Life-Threatening Device
A strange find left a hiker and their friends shaken up after realizing the object they found on their hike could have potentially killed them. While hiking off-trail in Bosnia, a group of hikers discovered a strange-looking cylindrical white object with spikes on one end. They instinctively stayed away from it but later posted a photo on a subreddit dedicated to identifying weird objects.
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Ex-Husband Who Murdered Internet Star Lamu Executed in China
A man has been executed after murdering his vlogger ex via a live stream. Thousands of viewers watched Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, being doused in gasoline and set ablaze by her former husband Tang Lu in Sept. 2020. They had an extensive history of domestic violence in their marriage. He divorced him just three months before the murder. The murder took place at her father's home, Daily Mail reports. Lamu sustained 90% of burns on her body from the burning and died from her injuries in hospital two weeks later. A court in Aba Prefecture said in a statement during his sentencing that the murder was "extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad," and called for him to have "severe punishment" as a result.
Daily Beast
Puzzling New Details Emerge in Mystery Deaths of Saudi Sisters Found in Australia
Two Saudi sisters who were found dead in their rented apartment in Sydney, Australia, last month were “scared of something” in the weeks leading up to the grim discovery of their bodies. That’s according to a source cited by the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday, who said the...
Woman becomes third member of British family to die after suspected poisoning
A woman has become the third member of a British family to die in a suspected poisoning during a holiday. Samira Islam, from Cardiff, died yesterday (5 August) after having been found unconscious by police locked in a room last month. The 20-year-old's dad, Rafiqul Islam, 51, and his 16-year-old...
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife, 55, and London doctor appear at court ahead of trial accused of plotting to traffic a man to the UK and harvest his organs
A wealthy Nigerian politician, his wife and a London doctor face a provisional trial next May on charges linked to an alleged organ-harvesting plot. Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a lawyer and district senator for the People's Democratic Party in Nigeria, his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, an accountant, and Obinna Obeta, 50, a doctor, are accused of the organ-harvesting plot after allegedly taking the man off the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.
New attacks against illegal miners after South Africa rapes
Violence against illegal miners in South Africa spread Friday despite calls for restraint from the country's president, following the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, over the gang rapes of eight women last week.Miners' camps were torched and roads around the townships of Munsieville and Bekkersdal outside the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, were barricaded with rocks and burning tires as residents protested against the presence of illegal miners. Many of the miners are migrants from other African countries, and the violence has raised concerns over xenophobia.Police said eight women were raped on...
Man attending last rites of brother who died of snakebite also bitten by snake
In a bizarre turn of events, a man who had come home to attend the funeral of his brother who had succumbed to a snakebite, also died after being bitten by a snake in his sleep.Police said that a 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India to attend the last rites of his elder brother, Arvind Mishra.Arvind Mishra, 38, had died of snakebite, senior police official Raman Singh was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.On Thursday, the younger brother lost his life after a...
Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows
A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
