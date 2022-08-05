Read on www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
UPDATED: Tillamook County Transportation District PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE – Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting Aug. 18
Agenda items will include General Manager’s Financial, Operational, and Service Reports. The agenda also includes Action & Discussion Items, Director’s and staff Comments & Concerns and a public hearing regarding Ordinance #3: Establishing Regulations Governing Conduct on District Property. Participants are welcome to join this meeting virtually. To...
UPDATE: Coast Guard, partner organizations conclude removal of pollution threats from sunken ferry in Astoria, OR
ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite...
OP/ED: Voter Rules
My husband Ben and I moved here (Manzanita) full-time in May of 2020. Our house on Edmund Lane was a licensed short-term rental at the time. Like a lot of people we rented it to cover our mortgage and used it as much as we could. When Covid forced Ben to teach on-line and my health worsened we decided to try living here year round.
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 8/8/22 – What? A Chance of Showers??
As promised, yesterday was warm with the highs in the low 80s here, the upper 90s over towards Portland. Now, that low pressure area off of northern California that I talked about all last week is finally going to lift to the north tonight and push in some clouds then a slight chance of showers around midnight as it lifts off the Oregon coast towards Vancouver Island. The winds will still diminish tonight, and some patchy fog is also possible, lows near 55.
Happy Birthday U.S. Coast Guard: Garibaldi Celebrates with Coast Guard Appreciation Day August 4th
On August 4th (the Coast Guard’s Birthday) the City of Garibaldi kicked off it’s first Coast Guard Appreciation Day with a private event featuring a friendly competition in Bubble Ball between the fire department and the Coast Guard, cornhole playing, kids creating huge soap bubbles, and a kids only water balloon toss. Dinner is provided compliments of the City of Garibaldi and community sponsors. Mojo Holler is providing music. The invitation only event featured the Coast Guard past and present plus their families and residents from the town of Garibaldi.
