As promised, yesterday was warm with the highs in the low 80s here, the upper 90s over towards Portland. Now, that low pressure area off of northern California that I talked about all last week is finally going to lift to the north tonight and push in some clouds then a slight chance of showers around midnight as it lifts off the Oregon coast towards Vancouver Island. The winds will still diminish tonight, and some patchy fog is also possible, lows near 55.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO