The process for finding someone to finish Walorski’s term could take some time

95.3 MNC
Mayor James Mueller on the near total abortion ban
Following the conclusion to the Indiana General Assembly special session, approving Senate 1 Bill that enacts a near total abortion ban, Mayor James Mueller issued the following statement:. “I am outraged by the extremism of our state legislators and their betrayal of Hoosier values. Their ban on abortion and critical...
Large employers express opposition after Indiana approves abortion ban
Leaders from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturing company Cummins said they opposed Indiana's abortion ban.
WISH-TV
Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski
WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
Indiana governor signs bill to give taxpayers $200 refund
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Friday aimed at providing Hoosiers relief from inflation.
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
FOXBusiness
Pharma company Eli Lilly expanding outside of Indiana over state's abortion law
Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is looking to expand its Indiana-based headquarters outside the state in response to Indiana's ban on most abortions. "As a global company headquartered in Indianapolis for more than 145 years, we work hard to retain and attract thousands of people who are important drivers of our state’s economy. Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state," the company said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Sunday.
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WIBC.com
More than 500 Businesses Sign Letter Opposing Abortion Restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts
In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
WIBC.com
Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever
The Indiana House and Senate reached a deal Thursday to return more than $1 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in a failed effort to provide “inflation relief” to struggling Hoosiers. Your grand total of the take, Mr., Mrs., or “decline to identify” Indiana taxpayer: $200 bucks. Or...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana planning first opioid settlement payout
Indiana received the first payment from its share of a national, $26 billion settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors in mid-July, and expects to receive two more this year. Local governments could see their first payments this year. “The plan is to distribute all of that money at one time,...
95.3 MNC
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita pushes managers of Indiana pension funds to focus on maximizing financial returns rather than bankrolling leftist causes
INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita today pushed an asset management company investing pension funds of Indiana state employees to refrain from funneling Hoosiers’ hard-earned money to support leftist causes. “We expect an asset manager’s commitment to the financial return of our state pensions to be undivided,” Attorney...
22 WSBT
Out with the "new" and in with the "old" at the Indiana VNTG Fest
The vintage trend is spreading to the Hoosier state. In partnership with the Illinois Vintage Fest, the Indiana VNTG Fest is happening Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd #8507, Valparaiso, IN. There will be 40 plus vintage...
Multimedia campaign will address addiction issues, health disparities in Southern Indiana
A recent CDC report showed national drug overdose deaths increased by 30% between 2019 and 2020, with higher rates among some minority groups.
