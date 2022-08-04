ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The process for finding someone to finish Walorski’s term could take some time

By Tommie Lee
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Mayor James Mueller on the near total abortion ban

Following the conclusion to the Indiana General Assembly special session, approving Senate 1 Bill that enacts a near total abortion ban, Mayor James Mueller issued the following statement:. “I am outraged by the extremism of our state legislators and their betrayal of Hoosier values. Their ban on abortion and critical...
Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb

Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
Pharma company Eli Lilly expanding outside of Indiana over state's abortion law

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is looking to expand its Indiana-based headquarters outside the state in response to Indiana's ban on most abortions. "As a global company headquartered in Indianapolis for more than 145 years, we work hard to retain and attract thousands of people who are important drivers of our state’s economy. Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state," the company said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Sunday.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package

Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana

Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
Indiana planning first opioid settlement payout

Indiana received the first payment from its share of a national, $26 billion settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors in mid-July, and expects to receive two more this year. Local governments could see their first payments this year. “The plan is to distribute all of that money at one time,...
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
Attorney General Todd Rokita pushes managers of Indiana pension funds to focus on maximizing financial returns rather than bankrolling leftist causes

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita today pushed an asset management company investing pension funds of Indiana state employees to refrain from funneling Hoosiers’ hard-earned money to support leftist causes. “We expect an asset manager’s commitment to the financial return of our state pensions to be undivided,” Attorney...
Out with the "new" and in with the "old" at the Indiana VNTG Fest

The vintage trend is spreading to the Hoosier state. In partnership with the Illinois Vintage Fest, the Indiana VNTG Fest is happening Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd #8507, Valparaiso, IN. There will be 40 plus vintage...
