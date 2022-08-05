MMA legend Wanderlei Silva running for a seat in the Brazilian congress

Read on www.mmafighting.com
Related
UFC on ESPN 40 video: Cory McKenna makes history, taps Miranda Granger with Von Flue choke
Cory McKenna earned the eighth Von Flue choke finish in UFC history on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 40. McKenna (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), who at 23 years old is the youngest female fighter on the UFC roster, got a finish with a rarely-utilized grappling technique against Miranda Granger (7-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in their strawweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Julianna Peña wants 'Round 8' with Amanda Nunes: 'She doesn't touch me next time'
Julianna Pena is looking to settle her rivalry with Amanda Nunes, and she wants it to happen before the end of the year. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) had her surprising UFC women’s bantamweight title reign brought to an abrupt end this past month when she was dominated to a unanimous decision by Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) in the UFC 277 main event.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
RELATED PEOPLE
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil
Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s...
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Star Leandro Lo Shot Dead at São Paulo Nightclub
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, has died hours after being shot in the head in São Paulo, local authorities said. Lo was in a nightclub when he was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty police officer. The suspect, identified as Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo by local media, was seen by witnesses trying to snatch a bottle off of Lo’s table. When Lo confronted him, Velozo allegedly pulled out the gun and fired at him. Lo was brought to the hospital, but the athlete’s lawyer told g1 shortly afterward that his condition was irreversible. Brazilian police have opened a murder investigation and are hunting for Velozo, the BBC reported. In addition to his eight World Championships in three weight classes, Lo had clinched eight Pan American Championships and five World Cup gold medals, according to Sports Illustrated. He was 33.Read it at Sports Illustrated
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Juliana Miller wins TUF 30 finale with TKO of Brogan Walker at UFC Vegas 59 (Video)
Brogan Walker met Juliana Miller to finish off the women’s Ultimate Fighter 30 finale. Brogan Walker and Juliana Miller collided at UFC Vegas 59 to close out one of two Ultimate Fighter finales. The two women have vastly different paths to the finals, with Walker having been an Invicta veteran, and Miller coming in relatively inexperienced with only five pro fights.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
Boxing Insider
Jake Paul To Pay Undercard Fighters 50% Of What They Would Have Earned On August 6th Card
“The undercard boxers,” Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions stated in a Saturday press release, “who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers. These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
MMA Fighting
Sam Alvey: UFC recommended retirement after final bout on my contract but ‘I’m going to fight to get re-signed’
Sam Alvey saw the writing on the wall. After falling to 0-7-1 in his past eight fights following a submission loss to Brendan Allen back in February, the 36-year-old veteran expected to hear the news that the UFC was releasing him from his contract. In fact, when UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard’s name popped up on his phone days after his fight, Alvey had already braced himself for the news.
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones responds to critics of latest heavyweight training footage during ‘bulking phase’
Jon Jones appreciates anyone who called him out after seeing his latest heavyweight training footage. The former UFC light heavyweight champion on Friday responded to critics who were less than impressed with his recent pad session with longtime coach Brandon Gibson. In the clip, Jones hit mitts bare-knuckle and expressed an enthusiasm for his long-awaited heavyweight debut, writing that he’s “exactly where I need to be” and “excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up. Feeling sharp across the board.”
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
MMA Fighting
Jamahal Hill finishes Thiago Santos with strikes in grueling main event battle to cap off UFC Vegas 59
Nothing came easy but Jamahal Hill still got the job done in the UFC Vegas 59 main event. It was a grueling fight through every minute of every round but Hill’s tenacious offense finally gave way to a barrage of punches slipping through Thiago Santos’ defense that put the one-time light heavyweight title contender down on the canvas. From there, Hill just unloaded with punches on the ground until he gave referee Herb Dean no choice but to save Santos with the fight coming to an end at 2:31 in the fourth round.
MMA Fighting
Taila Santos opts against surgery after UFC 275 loss to Valentina Shevchenko
UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos will not go under the knife after all, her manager Tiago Okamura told MMA Fighting. Santos fractured her orbital bone under the right eye after clashing heads with UFC queen Valentina Shevchenko in the third round of their title bout at UFC 275 in Singapore back in June, and was advised by doctors in Singapore to undergo surgery before returning to Brazil.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Vera: ‘Fat’ Petr Yan was too busy eating pizza to fight me
The way Chito Vera remembers it, the UFC called him to fight in Boston on Aug. 13 against ex-bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Hearing that name, Vera said he immediately agreed. But then there were some unpleasant complications. “Petr Yan, that fat c***, declined the fight because he was eating pizza...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 main card: Kamaru Usman defends against Leon Edwards in headliner, Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold set as co-main
Kamaru Usman goes for title defense No. 6 at UFC 278. The main card for the UFC’s Aug. 20 pay-per-view has been announced with Usman defending his welterweight championship against Leon Edwards in the headliner. The bout is a rematch of a December 2015 bout that Usman won by unanimous decision.
Comments / 0