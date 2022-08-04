Read on www.iredellfreenews.com
Girls on the Run forming teams in Iredell County for Fall 2022 season
Registration is now underway for the Fall 2022 season of Girls on the Run in Iredell County. The nonprofit is also seeking volunteer coaches. Participants will meet in schools, local parks and community centers near you. Teams will be available for students in third through eighth grades. Financial Assistance and...
Teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on challenges and hopes for upcoming year
The new school year begins for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students on August 29. But the school system faces a barrage of challenges. “The pool of certified teachers is dangerously shallow,” said CMS’ chief human resources officer, Christine Pejot. While potential bonuses and raises aim to improve retention, in July there were 441 teacher vacancies at CMS — about the same time in 2021, there were only 123, according to The Observer.
Iredell-Statesville Schools adds security measures to all sporting events, district says
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When high school sports kickoff later this month, fans in Iredell County can expect increased security measures at some game. Iredell-Statesville Schools announced earlier this week that fans at high school football and basketball games will be scanned with handheld metal detectors at the gate. A...
WBTV
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
scoopcharlotte.com
Bookmark this Post. 46 Fall Festivals in Charlotte and Counting
Festivals are Back Baby. We count 46 between August and November, and that’s just the ones within short drives of Charlotte. Find them below, sorted by date, as best we can cipher by digging through the inter-webs. We’ll update as more info rolls in and please email us if you know of something we missed!
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000-$3,000 Hiring Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART- TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) 3RD SHIFT BIOSOLIDS WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT OPERATOR – TRAINEE, I, II, III OR IV ($2000 BONUS) Location: WASTEWATER TREATMENT. SALARY RANGE: $31,235.00-$48,850.00. GOLF TECHNICIAN II ($2,000 SIGNING...
iredellfreenews.com
Speak Life and Live summer camps provide opportunities for enrichment, empowerment and fun
Speak Life and Live has continued its annual summer camps to help keep kids active and thinking throughout the summer. This summer’s enrichment program included Baseball Night, Art Day, and Chess and Reading Camps. Leslie Morrison and Saira Estrada, the co-directors for Speak Life and Live, said making sure...
iredellfreenews.com
Alexander Christian Turner
Alexander “Alex” Christian Turner, 26, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Alex was a man of many interests. He shared a love of music concerts and golf with his father. He loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He was passionate about his sons, his large family, and his many friends. Among his many talents was an ability to multiply whatever came his way.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Crosby Scholars planning Blue Jeans, Beats and Bling fundraiser at Crawford Farm
Iredell County Crosby Scholars will hold Blue Jeans, Beats and Bling fundraiser at the Crawford Farm on Saturday, September 10. The event will raise money for Last Dollar Grants to benefit Iredell County scholars. Attendees will enjoy dishes by The Tailgate Chef, including BBQ sliders, mini chicken tacos, and mac...
iredellfreenews.com
Mildred Irene Hoover Deese
Mildred Irene Hoover Deese, 93, formerly of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Cross Road Retirement Community in Asheboro, N.C. Mildred was born August 20, 1928, in Iredell County, N.C., as the daughter of the late William Escar Hoover and Eunice Moose Hoover. She began working for AT&T after graduating from high school and enjoyed a 39-year career with the company working in Statesville, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Orlando, Fla., and and Jacksonville, Fla. She had a great love for her family, animals and flowers during her retirement years. She was a full member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Troutman, N.C.
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
CRTPO set to hold special meeting following recent threats related to I-77 toll lane proposal
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss a recent threat against them and the board related to the Interstate 77 South proposal, according to a spokesperson. The meeting will be held remotely on Monday at 1 p.m. via Facebook Live. The news comes after...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Concert that wasn’t
Technical difficulties with the sound equipment may have prevented Phatt City from taking the stage for this week’s Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Concert, but it didn’t prevent folks from hanging out in Downtown Statesville and making an evening of it.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries
Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony will be the beneficiary of a cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall. Corvettes of Statesville will hold a cruise-in from 2-6 p.m. Nonperishable canned foods and monetary donations are what the ministry needs most, said Executive Director Mandy Howell. Corvettes of Statesville’s Bucky Edmonds said...
lincolntimesnews.com
Another reign comes to an end: The 2021 Apple Queen looks back
LINCOLNTON – It’s been almost a year since Ashley Fisher, the daughter of Steve Fisher and Wesley and Candice Dickerson was crowned as the Lincoln County Apple Queen. She ended up being lucky contestant number 13, and not only won the evening gown portion of the pageant, but also walked away with the crown.
iredellfreenews.com
Brenda Wilson Gardner
Brenda Wilson Gardner, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 9, 1945, in Mooresville to the late Milas Leroy Wilson and Eva Mae Lambert Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Arnold Woodie Carver Jr.; brother, Wade Wilson and wife Leona; and sister-in-law, Ruth Wilson.
wccbcharlotte.com
On The Road With James: Lenoir
What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Signing Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. ADMIN ASST III-HR (RISK/WELL) SCHOOL HEALTH LIAISON (NOT A COUNTY POSTITION) PROCESSING ASSISTANT IV (ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH DIVISION) Position: 600594. Code: 60015062-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Posting End Date: 08/15/2022. Salary: $31,637.51-$49,354.52. $2,500 New Hire Sign on Bonus!. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION...
West Charlotte soccer coach has been fired, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School soccer coach Ryan Copeland has been fired, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district. The district confirmed Friday that a Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about an incident. At this time, CMS has not released any information regarding what happened.
iredellfreenews.com
David Randall Perry
David Randall Perry, 63, of Statesville, N.C., passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on August 4, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1959, in Statesville to the late Ralph Bentley Perry and Mildred Christine Bennett. He graduated from South Iredell High School in 1978 and attended CVCC...
