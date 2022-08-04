Honors/Captainship: 2nd Team All-ACC (2021) Games Watched: GAUN(neutral), FLST,@SCUN, IAST(Bowl) RS SR and 2 yr full-time starter at T in the gap/zone blocking scheme of SCCL. Started at RT in 2020 before moving to LT in 2021. He has poor height, adequate weight, and ordinary speed with a powerful build. He is a solid athlete with very good COD, solid acceleration, lateral quickness and agility, adequate explosiveness, and balance with solid play speed. While zone blocking, he shows solid lateral quickness and agility as he takes a quick first step, and generates good movement at the POA with his quality play strength and above-average foot drive against 3T and 5T with adequate size and AA as he creates a lane for the RB. While gap blocking on base blocks, he delivers a powerful punch with good timing and placement to the frame of the 5T and seals him off with his very good play strength. When blocking at the 2nd level, he uses his solid play speed to get to his assignment and easily overpowers WLB with ordinary play strength and AA with his size and above-average physical toughness. In pass pro, he sets up at a 45-degree angle or vertically, keeps his hands low, plays with a very good base while keeping his feet moving, and effectively uses his play strength to anchor against EDGE with solid size and play strength. He displays very good reactive athleticism as he exhibits very good COD while picking up 1T, and 3T with good AA twisting towards the C Gap. He does a good job of resetting his feet as he mirrors the moves of 5T with very good AA. He displays good mental toughness as he rises to the occasion late in the game when the team is behind on the final drive. Lack of quality length, knee bend, and hand placement in pass pro allow EDGE with elite length and good hip and ankle flexion to defeat his block when executing the long arm technique and rip move. Adequate finish ability prevents him from finishing run blocks against DL to the ground consistently.

