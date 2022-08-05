Colorado Springs police responded to a vehicle vs building collision

Read on krdo.com
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer on a motorcycle injured in a crash Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was injured following a crash on Monday. The officer was riding a motorcycle along Centennial Boulevard when he collided with an SUV near Windmill Avenue. The neighborhood is between W. Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. and forced the closure of Centennial Boulevard in both directions for the investigation.
KKTV
At least 1 in custody following standoff in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff was underway in Colorado Springs Monday evening. At about 4:40 p.m. police issued the following message for a neighborhood northeast of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle:. “This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-08-2022. There...
KRDO
A DUI crash in Douglas County left two dead and others in critical condition
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash just before midnight. A CSP Trooper told our Denver partner 9News that one vehicle was being driven by a 25-year-old, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, from Colorado Springs. According to CSP, Avalos-Trujillo was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash and hit the other vehicle head-on.
KKTV
Pedestrian injured in collision in Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman broke several bones when she was hit by a car in Old Colorado City Saturday night. Police say she and two others walked in front of oncoming car while crossing Uintah Street near 19th Street. They were several yards outside of the crosswalk.
Crews respond to 5th wheel trailer, vehicle fire near Resort Point
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a working fire involving a fifth wheel trailer and vehicle. The fire was reported at 53 Resort Point, just after 6:10 a.m. The cause to the fire is unknown at this time. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 53 Resort The post Crews respond to 5th wheel trailer, vehicle fire near Resort Point appeared first on KRDO.
Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
Woman found dead at Lookout Mountain
Deputies were investigating Monday night after a woman was found dead at Lookout Mountain.
KKTV
1 person injured in eastern Colorado Springs apartment shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an apartment shooting. Colorado Springs police officers responded to an apartment complex at the 1100 block of South Chelton, near Fountain Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting. Officers say two men were “involved in an...
KKTV
Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City. Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Arvada
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Arvada in Jefferson County Friday night.
KRDO
Community invited to pay respects to fallen El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy outside of department
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is working to honor a deputy who died in the line of duty Sunday, Aug. 7. While two deputies and an officer with the Fountain Police Department were responding to a shots fired call in Security-Widefield, the EPCSO said they were met with gunfire. In that shooting, 39-year-old Dep. Andrew Peery lost his life.
Man accused of killing former Marine wife, deputy
The family of a woman who was found dead in a front yard in unincorporated El Paso County has identified her as Alexandra Rachelle Mittig.
2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock
A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before midnight on Friday night in Castle Rock, leaving two dead and several others needing treatment at a hospital.
COLD CASE: Who killed Judy Diebold?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a Colorado Springs woman remains unsolved 33 years later after her badly decomposed body was found near Garden of the Gods. In 1989, 27-year-old Judy Diebold was reported missing by family members. A hiker found Diebold’s body, which was badly decomposed, just off Rampart Range Rd. in […]
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
2 Castle Rock teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Douglas County
A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash left two Castle View High School teenagers dead and two others injured near Castle Rock in Douglas County late Friday night.
KKTV
2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities say residents have saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools of water, thanks to water-wise practices. In May 2022, Colorado Springs Utilities placed a water restriction for residents in an effort to conserve water despite drought conditions. "Well, I think the biggest thing that people need to The post Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Man pursued in police chase arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after pursuing the suspect in a police chase Friday evening. Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer witnessed an SUV commit a traffic offense. When the officer attempted to stop the SUV for the traffic violation, the driver sped down an alleyway. Police reports […]
KKTV
Crash closes Cheyenne Boulevard in Colorado Springs for a short time Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person had to be extricated from a vehicle and sent to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Colorado Springs. First responders were called to the crash site at Cheyenne Boulevard and Arbor Way south of downtown Colorado Springs at about 12:30 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Cheyenne Boulevard was closed in both directions for a period of time.
