Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been one of the stars in the first two weeks of Dolphins training camp. The six-time Pro Bowler has routinely had his way in drills, whether that be in 1-on-1 drills or 11-on-11 action. However, his matchups with one player — cornerback Xavien Howard — haven’t been as fruitful. So, Hill won’t mind putting their must-watch clashes on hold to practice against another team this week.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 MINUTES AGO