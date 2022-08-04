ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Five questions the Dolphins’ joint practices with the Buccaneers can help answer

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been one of the stars in the first two weeks of Dolphins training camp. The six-time Pro Bowler has routinely had his way in drills, whether that be in 1-on-1 drills or 11-on-11 action. However, his matchups with one player — cornerback Xavien Howard — haven’t been as fruitful. So, Hill won’t mind putting their must-watch clashes on hold to practice against another team this week.
