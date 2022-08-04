Nabors Industries (NBR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Read on www.fool.com
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
Motley Fool
MacroGenics (MGNX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MacroGenics (MGNX 3.65%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Aug...
Motley Fool
BWX Technologies (BWXT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BWX Technologies (BWXT -0.45%) Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to BWX Technologies second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] I would like to turn the call over to our host, Mark Kratz, BWXT's vice president of investor relations. Please go ahead. Mark Kratz -- Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you,...
Motley Fool
EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM 1.20%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TaskUs, Inc. (TASK 2.18%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested.
Motley Fool
PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM 1.89%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Motley Fool
Chimerix (CMRX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Chimerix (CMRX -11.94%) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chimerix second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I would now like to introduce you to your host for today's call, Michelle LaSpaluto, vice president of strategic planning and investor relations at Chimerix. Please proceed. Michelle LaSpaluto -- Vice...
Motley Fool
ViaSat (VSAT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
ViaSat (VSAT 2.99%) Q1 2023 Earnings Call. Aug...
Motley Fool
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR -2.27%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold
Roku reported a net loss in the second quarter, and the company's revenue growth is slowing. Roku's long-term prospects remain intact despite short-term economic challenges.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Apple's durable business, best-in-class cash flow generation, and vast economic moat make it a Warren Buffett staple. Amazon has confronted a series of challenges, but the e-commerce juggernaut is poised for a wonderful bounce back.
Stock Market Today-8/9: Stocks Edge Lower With Inflation Data In Sight
U.S. equity futures edged lower Tuesday, while the dollar slipped modestly lower against its global peers and oil prices bounced higher, as investors adopted a cautious stance on risk ahead of a key inflation reading later in the week. Quiet August trading volumes are also keeping traders in check Tuesday...
Motley Fool
$2 Trillion in Crypto Has Been Wiped Out, Is This a Good Time to Buy?
In the past eight months the crypto market has lost over $2 trillion in value, 60% from its high. Large crypto funds and platforms have gone under and thousands of employees have lost their jobs. Crypto isn't the only investment that has fared poorly this year, the stock market and...
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today
Plug Power has been investing in growing a network of green hydrogen production facilities across the U.S. The new legislation could accelerate its path to profitability.
Motley Fool
These Stocks Cut You a Quarterly Paycheck
Consolidated Edison is the oldest member of the NYSE and still steaming along. Essex Property Trust has a profitable focus on upscale apartments in Seattle and California's hot markets. Federal Realty Trust is diversifying from retail into mixed-use development in strong urban and suburban markets.
Motley Fool
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform.
Motley Fool
Why IBM Is More Than Just a Dividend Stock
IBM reduced its guidance for free cash flow, which creates concern for its high-yield dividend. Despite economic headwinds, the company's shift to hybrid cloud solutions is proving successful. IBM's remaining business is growing, which drove second-quarter revenue up 9% year over year.
Motley Fool
Even After Bitcoin Ban, China Still Accounts for 20% of Hash Rate
The Bitcoin network can remain operational despite a 50% reduction in security. Governments have limited ability to permanently damage the Bitcoin network. The durability of the price of Bitcoin is different than the durability of the network.
