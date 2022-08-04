Whenever California stares down a pandemic or a possible recession, the partial wage-replacement program is one of the most important economic safeguards for workers. But the benefits have become more difficult for workers to access, due to the program’s design and decisions made by California’s embattled Employment Development Department. That’s according to an in-depth report released this morning from the Legislative Analyst’s Office, a non-partisan agency that provides advice to the Legislature.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO