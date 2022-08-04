ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting

What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
GRAMBLING, LA
monroefreepress.com

SEDD asks state ethics board to investigate Echols hotel vote

The Southside Economic Development District unanimously voted to ask the State Board of Ethics to investigate a city council action last week that could put a cloud over a planned $31.3 million downtown hotel. At its monthly meeting Monday night, The SEDD board authorized its president, Tony Little, to ask...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Ouachita Parish Schools under investigation by the Office of Civil Rights

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Ouachita Parish Schools are under an investigation by the United States Department of Health’s Office of Civil Rights for racial harassment and retaliation. OCR is investigating to ensure the district is in compliance with current Civil Rights Laws. Amber Levin’s said her son was bullied...
MyArkLaMiss

More information on Grambling State University housing reaching its full capacity

UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has reached its capacity of on-campus living for freshmen and upperclassmen students. Currently, Grambling State University has a total of 2,100 students who will be living on campus this school year. This is the first time since the start of Covid-19 that the campus has been at full […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
Local
Louisiana Elections
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race

Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

El Dorado district lists school-centered items for tax free weekend

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The people of Arkansas will have an opportunity to purchase various items free from local and state sales tax over the Aug. 6-7 weekend. According to the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration, “beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain Electronic Devices, School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and Clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.”
EL DORADO, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Blacks#Election Local#Monroe City School Board#The School Board#Northside School Board#Carroll High School#Android App
outdoorsfirst.com

Day 2 of the Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown

Day 2 of the Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown is in the bag and 12 teams advance to Championship Saturday on the Ouachita River, in Monroe/West Monroe, Louisiana. Good luck to all the anglers fishing tomorrow. Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown, Ouachita River LA weigh in. Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown, Ouachita River...
WEST MONROE, LA
monroefreepress.com

Services Saturday for Roderick Hayes

Roderick Thomas Lamar Hayes was born, June 10, 1990, in Monroe, Louisiana. God blessed him with the finest parents, Tommie Mannings and Juanita Hayes Mannings. He was affectionately called “Ra Ra” or “Hot Roddie” and most certainly, a precious gift from God. On July 28, 2022, Roderick shed his earthly body and received his heavenly wings.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe marina’s progress giving hope to businesses

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in West Monroe’s Antique Alley are excited about the completion of phase one for the marina on the Ouachita River. Karen Laban, owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange says area association members are hoping to see their businesses boom. “Merchants and...
WEST MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MyArkLaMiss

Local community garden helps residents grow free food

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A local community garden in Monroe aims to help locals grow their own food, and it is now available to anyone who wants to swing by and cut some fresh produce. “Anybody can come out here. It’s free. You don’t have to pay anything. You can just come out here and […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need. “We know our community always steps up and...
UNION PARISH, LA
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
WEST MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy