EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The people of Arkansas will have an opportunity to purchase various items free from local and state sales tax over the Aug. 6-7 weekend. According to the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration, “beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain Electronic Devices, School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and Clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.”

EL DORADO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO