lincolnparishjournal.com
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
monroefreepress.com
SEDD asks state ethics board to investigate Echols hotel vote
The Southside Economic Development District unanimously voted to ask the State Board of Ethics to investigate a city council action last week that could put a cloud over a planned $31.3 million downtown hotel. At its monthly meeting Monday night, The SEDD board authorized its president, Tony Little, to ask...
myarklamiss.com
Ouachita Parish Schools under investigation by the Office of Civil Rights
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Ouachita Parish Schools are under an investigation by the United States Department of Health’s Office of Civil Rights for racial harassment and retaliation. OCR is investigating to ensure the district is in compliance with current Civil Rights Laws. Amber Levin’s said her son was bullied...
More information on Grambling State University housing reaching its full capacity
UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has reached its capacity of on-campus living for freshmen and upperclassmen students. Currently, Grambling State University has a total of 2,100 students who will be living on campus this school year. This is the first time since the start of Covid-19 that the campus has been at full […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race
Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
KNOE TV8
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local church and community outreach team hosted a health expo on the southside of Monroe Saturday morning. Region 8 Community Outreach Team and We are the Salt of the Earth Ministry presented a Back-To-School Health Expo on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 204 Chappell St.
KNOE TV8
El Dorado district lists school-centered items for tax free weekend
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The people of Arkansas will have an opportunity to purchase various items free from local and state sales tax over the Aug. 6-7 weekend. According to the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration, “beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain Electronic Devices, School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and Clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.”
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
67-Year-Old William F. Guraedy Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Louisiana Highway 34 (Ouachita Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a man’s life. The accident happened on Louisiana Highway 34, North of Louisiana Highway 557. The victim was identified as William F. Guraedy, 67, from [..]
outdoorsfirst.com
Day 2 of the Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown
Day 2 of the Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown is in the bag and 12 teams advance to Championship Saturday on the Ouachita River, in Monroe/West Monroe, Louisiana. Good luck to all the anglers fishing tomorrow. Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown, Ouachita River LA weigh in. Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown, Ouachita River...
monroefreepress.com
Services Saturday for Roderick Hayes
Roderick Thomas Lamar Hayes was born, June 10, 1990, in Monroe, Louisiana. God blessed him with the finest parents, Tommie Mannings and Juanita Hayes Mannings. He was affectionately called “Ra Ra” or “Hot Roddie” and most certainly, a precious gift from God. On July 28, 2022, Roderick shed his earthly body and received his heavenly wings.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe marina’s progress giving hope to businesses
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in West Monroe’s Antique Alley are excited about the completion of phase one for the marina on the Ouachita River. Karen Laban, owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange says area association members are hoping to see their businesses boom. “Merchants and...
Local community garden helps residents grow free food
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A local community garden in Monroe aims to help locals grow their own food, and it is now available to anyone who wants to swing by and cut some fresh produce. “Anybody can come out here. It’s free. You don’t have to pay anything. You can just come out here and […]
myarklamiss.com
Jury finds Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— An Austin jury found Infowars host Alex Jones must pay more than $4 million to the family of the Sandy Hook shooting victim over claims on the show the shooting was a hoax and their parents were crisis actors. The verdict, reached on Thursday, August...
KNOE TV8
Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need. “We know our community always steps up and...
Louisiana Attorney General Drops Charges Against Motorist Struck 18 Times By State Trooper’s Flashlight
The Louisiana Attorney General’s office dismissed all charges Monday against Aaron Larry Bowman related to a 2019 incident when he was assaulted by former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown during a traffic stop, according to KNOE. Last summer, body camera footage that was kept secret for more than two...
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
Louisiana man arrested by police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
