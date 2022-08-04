ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

That Pound of Flesh?

That Pound of Flesh?

Private healthcare organizations who pay their executive millions of dollars are calling out Los Angeles for approving an increased minimum wage for their employees, workers on which our healthcare really relies. A flyer recently received by many Angelenos documents that Kaiser CEO Greg Adams makes $17.3 million, while Cedars-Sinai CEO...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

California Unemployment Checks: New Report Explores Why They’re So Hard To Get

Whenever California stares down a pandemic or a possible recession, the partial wage-replacement program is one of the most important economic safeguards for workers. But the benefits have become more difficult for workers to access, due to the program’s design and decisions made by California’s embattled Employment Development Department. That’s according to an in-depth report released this morning from the Legislative Analyst’s Office, a non-partisan agency that provides advice to the Legislature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

A Metaphor for Post-industrial America

During this period, it had car dealerships, a movie theater, ethnic bakeries and two hardware stores and a men’s clothing store. There was even a Montgomery Ward, a Newberry’s five and dime store and upscale women’s wear store near 8th Street and a variety of ethnic restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

LADWP Customers Reduce Water Use. Record Month of Conservation in July

LADWP customers achieved an 11% reduction in July, that’s a record for any July on record for Los Angeles. July’s conservation surpasses the 9% reduction for the previous month, which also marked the lowest water use for any June on record in Los Angeles. LADWP implemented two-days-a-week watering restrictions on June 1, as part of the city’s phase 3 outdoor watering restrictions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Los Angeles City Council Rejects Proposal to House Homeless Individuals Alongside Hotel Guests

In the face of strong opposition from small, family-owned businesses that make up the hotel industry, the Los Angeles City Council voted last week to reject a proposal that would have required hotels to make vacant rooms available to unhoused individuals. The measure now heads to the voters in November to decide whether this proposal becomes law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

L.A. doesn’t want 4 a.m. last call for WeHo

Citing concerns over a potential increase in drunk driving and alcohol-related deaths, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to oppose a bill in the state Legislature that would allow bars in seven cities — including West Hollywood — to stay open until 4 a.m. Senate Bill 930,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Los Angeles Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Filings Up by 12% in 2022, Perhaps a Leading Indication of the Housing Slowdown

8/7/22: Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings are up by 12% this year, according to the website for the United States Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles. This could indicate that more LA residents are seeking the Bankruptcy Court's assistance to remain in their homes despite falling behind on their mortgage payments. Chapter 13's are generally filed by homeowners behind on their mortgages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments

A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

