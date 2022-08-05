Read on ranchandcoast.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coolsandiegosights.com
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour Deals in 8 San Diego Neighborhoods
You don’t have to look far to get a good deal on apres-work drinks and noshes in America’s Finest City. From beachside hangouts to sleek urban oases, San Diego’s restaurants and bars know how to provide atmosphere alongside can’t-beat dining deals. We’ve done the legwork for you so you don’t have to waste your precious leisure time sifting through the interwebs for the best deals. From Little Italy to Oceanside, here are our top choices for happy hour deals across San Diego:
coolsandiegosights.com
History inside Carlsbad’s Shipley-Magee House.
The 1887 Shipley-Magee House, home of the Carlsbad Historical Society, contains a museum that history lovers must visit. I walked through its doors earlier this year to discover a treasure trove of artifacts, documents and old photographs from Carlsbad’s earliest days. The rooms of this historical Craftsman-style house are...
localemagazine.com
9 Restaurants With the Best Shuckin’ Oysters in All of San Diego
Once upon a time (in the late 1800s), oysters were abundant, inexpensive and commonly served as bar snacks. These days, they’re considered a luxury when it comes to dining. True oyster aficionados know that there are over 150 varieties of this delicacy, and their flavor profiles can range from mildly sweet to briny like ocean water. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, baked or barbecued, these nine restaurants are serving up some of the best oysters in San Diego. Best Oysters San Diego.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego Business Journal
East Village Green Coming in 2025
Construction is scheduled to start this month on the long-awaited East Village Green – a 4.1 acre community park that will include a 13,657-square-foot community center, an underground parking garage, a children’s playground, an outdoor stage, dog parks, a water fountain and a games area. “This will be...
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego
Local Franchisee Introducing Korean Brand to Encinitas
presidiosentinel.com
No Longer America’s Finest City?
It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dr. Seuss’ California estate for sale for first time in 75 years
SAN DIEGO — The sun may not shine, and it may be too wet to play. But the California estate of Dr. Seuss can be yours if you pay. The home of beloved children’s book author Theodor Geisel is for sale for the first time in 75 years, KSWB-TV reported. The price tag for the 4-acre property is just under $19 million, according to the television station.
townandtourist.com
35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)
Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
kusi.com
San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa
MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
What is that castle-like building off I-5?
You might have called it "Disneyland" growing up. You can't go inside, but you can explore the grounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego weekly Reader
Another successful Bisbee’s Tournament
Dock Totals 7/31 – 8/6: 4,936 anglers aboard 227 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 124 barracuda, 1 black seabass (released), 917 bluefin tuna (to 207 pounds), 16 bocaccio, 45 bonito, 1,248 calico bass, 4,691 dorado, 1 halibut, 6 lingcod, 2 mako shark, 1,065 rockfish, 102 sand bass, 42 sanddab, 59 sculpin, 47 sheephead, 1 thresher shark, 95 whitefish, 1 white seabass, 324 yellowfin tuna, and 15,760 yellowtail.
Coast News
New Restaurant Row owner proposes mixed-use project at site
SAN MARCOS — The new owner of the Old California Restaurant Row property in San Marcos has applied to develop over 200 housing units and 10,000 square feet of new commercial space on a portion of the site still home to several businesses. Located along West San Marcos Boulevard...
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
iheart.com
Here Are The 5 Toys R Us Locations Opening In San Diego
In partnership with WHP Global, Macy's is bringing Toys"R"Us back to consumers by setting up shops within every Macy's store in America. The rollout began in late July and will be complete by October 15, 2022. The in-store shops will be anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet (depending on the store's location) with a larger footprint being added during the holidays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego pizza restaurant on the brink of closing after 68 years
Venice Pizza House, a family business, thought they'd have to close their doors. They're giving one final try first, though.
Here’s when San Diego County school districts start for fall
August has officially arrived, marking the beginning of the school year for districts around the country, including here in San Diego.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego's top stories for August 8
In this update we cover a wrong-way crash in Lakeside & a new CalTrans program aimed at stopping wrong-way drivers. We also break down the weather for the week ahead.
One of San Diego's oldest races brings out thousands of runners
In its 68th year, The San Diego Track Club’s Balboa Park 8-miler is bringing out runners of all levels.
Comments / 0