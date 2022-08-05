Larkin advances, Dunn concedes in 8th Congressional District

Read on kuow.org
auburn-reporter.com
King County prosecutor candidates discuss criminal justice issues facing the region
On July 21, the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County hosted a forum featuring the candidates running for King County prosecuting attorney in the November general election. This year’s race for the position will be one of the most competitive elections for the position — and it’s in the...
Chronicle
Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy
This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Washington State Agriculture Officials warn against rabbit virus
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
Yakima Herald Republic
November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races
Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
Gas-powered leaf blowers facing ban in Seattle, pending council decision
Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen introduced a law to remove gas-powered leaf blowers for city government by 2025, and for businesses and residents by 2027, in favor of electric ones. “Gas-powered leaf blowers cause air pollution, noise pollution that harms workers who use them as well as the people and...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Tim Eyman’s ‘ultimate revenge’ against WA AG ‘is my continued political activism’
Tim Eyman has been forced to sell his Mukilteo home as financial restitution for more than $5.6 million in penalties and legal fees after a Thurston County judge’s finding that the political activist failed to report campaign contributions to the Public Disclosure Commission. “The fact that [Ferguson] would gloat...
The Stranger
Matt Larkin Pulls Slightly Ahead of Reagan Dunn, Republicans in Disarray in Covington
Today's ballot drop reflects a small portion of the ~377,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide as of this morning, according to the Secretary of State's projections, but even the small drop shifted some close races that we're keeping an eye on here at The Stranger's Elections HQ. Locally, King...
KOMO News
King County names 2 groups to run ex-hotels in Auburn, Federal Way to house the homeless
SEATTLE — King County officials on Friday announced who will manage two former hotels in Auburn and Federal Way that have been purchased by the county and will be converted into housing for the homeless. The two buildings are part of the county's Health Through Housing initiative, which aims...
AOL Corp
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year
Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year. As millions of kids get ready to return to school, the nationwide teacher shortage is growing. Teachers say low pay, pandemic stress, and politics are driving them away. A survey of the American Federation of Teachers finds 40% of its members...
thejoltnews.com
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
mltnews.com
Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator. (Prefers Independent Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Election Integrity Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) 16,685 83.08%. WRITE-IN 160 0.8%. LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Rep. Pos. 2. Candidate Vote Vote %. Anthony Hubbard. (Prefers Republican Party) 3,902 19.05%. Lauren Davis.
seattle.gov
The State of Our City
After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 5, 2022
All numbers reported here went down, except for Shoreline where all the numbers increased. Care Connect Washington assistance. Care Connect provides food and other support to people who test positive for COVID-19 so they can isolate at home. People who have been exposed to the virus and are actively quarantining are also eligible.
publicola.com
Union Gospel Mission Sought to Evict Woman at Height of the Pandemic, Arguing It Was Exempt from Eviction Ban
Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, a Christian nonprofit that runs shelter and feeding programs and provides supplies to people sleeping outside, sued to evict one of the homeless women living at its Re:Novo transitional housing building in West Seattle at the height of the pandemic, arguing that the group was exempt from local renter protections because their work helping and housing homeless people is “incidental” to their primary mission—proselytizing and promoting “the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland City Council passes tenant protections
During an Aug. 3 meeting, the Kirkland City Council voted 4-3 to pass Ordinance O-4810, creating a new chapter of the Kirkland Municipal Code relating to tenant protections. Notice of Rent Increase – housing providers are now required to provide a minimum 120 days written notice of rent increases greater than three percent, and 180 days notice of rent increases greater than ten percent. These would not apply to subsidized housing, where rent is set based on the income of the tenant.
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
Alexander Jay's defense attorney files new motion to dismiss
SEATTLE — A man accused of assaulting two women was deemed incompetent to stand trial, for now. Police said in March, Alexander Jay randomly attacked a woman at a light rail station, then allegedly stabbed a second woman a short time later. While Jay remains in jail, he is...
