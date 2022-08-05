ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Larkin advances, Dunn concedes in 8th Congressional District

By David Hyde
KUOW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kuow.org

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy

This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
MASON COUNTY, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Issaquah, WA
King County, WA
Government
King County, WA
Elections
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
City
Chelan, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races

Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Schrier
Person
Dave Reichert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Congressional District#Republicans#Democrat#The King County Council#The County Council
thejoltnews.com

Early primary election results show some clear winners

Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator. (Prefers Independent Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Election Integrity Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) 16,685 83.08%. WRITE-IN 160 0.8%. LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Rep. Pos. 2. Candidate Vote Vote %. Anthony Hubbard. (Prefers Republican Party) 3,902 19.05%. Lauren Davis.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
seattle.gov

The State of Our City

After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 5, 2022

All numbers reported here went down, except for Shoreline where all the numbers increased. Care Connect Washington assistance. Care Connect provides food and other support to people who test positive for COVID-19 so they can isolate at home. People who have been exposed to the virus and are actively quarantining are also eligible.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
publicola.com

Union Gospel Mission Sought to Evict Woman at Height of the Pandemic, Arguing It Was Exempt from Eviction Ban

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, a Christian nonprofit that runs shelter and feeding programs and provides supplies to people sleeping outside, sued to evict one of the homeless women living at its Re:Novo transitional housing building in West Seattle at the height of the pandemic, arguing that the group was exempt from local renter protections because their work helping and housing homeless people is “incidental” to their primary mission—proselytizing and promoting “the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Kirkland City Council passes tenant protections

During an Aug. 3 meeting, the Kirkland City Council voted 4-3 to pass Ordinance O-4810, creating a new chapter of the Kirkland Municipal Code relating to tenant protections. Notice of Rent Increase – housing providers are now required to provide a minimum 120 days written notice of rent increases greater than three percent, and 180 days notice of rent increases greater than ten percent. These would not apply to subsidized housing, where rent is set based on the income of the tenant.
KIRKLAND, WA
KUOW

WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases

Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy