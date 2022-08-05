ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

3-alarm fire ignites in Martinez, threatens homes

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A three-alarm fire is burning in the East Bay on Thursday afternoon, threatening homes and putting up smoke.

At around 4:20 p.m., the vegetation fire ignited near 4105 Pacheco Boulevard in Martinez , Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported.

In a tweet at 5:04 p.m., the fire department said that the fire's progress has been slowed significantly due to an overwhelming response by fire crews. Structure protection has been successful and no evacuations are anticipated at this time.

Despite no evacuations being called, Con Fire Spokesperson Steve Hill told KCBS Radio if people living in the area feel unsafe, they should consider leaving. "It looks like our structure protection efforts are being successful. We do have CAL FIRE efforts from above," he said.

Officials advised that people avoid the area to allow firefighters and crews access to the area.

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

