3-alarm fire ignites in Martinez, threatens homes

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A three-alarm fire is burning in the East Bay on Thursday afternoon, threatening homes and putting up smoke.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

At around 4:20 p.m., the vegetation fire ignited near 4105 Pacheco Boulevard in Martinez , Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported.

In a tweet at 5:04 p.m., the fire department said that the fire's progress has been slowed significantly due to an overwhelming response by fire crews. Structure protection has been successful and no evacuations are anticipated at this time.

Despite no evacuations being called, Con Fire Spokesperson Steve Hill told KCBS Radio if people living in the area feel unsafe, they should consider leaving. "It looks like our structure protection efforts are being successful. We do have CAL FIRE efforts from above," he said.

"It looks like our structure protection efforts are being successful. We do have CAL FIRE efforts from above," he said.

Officials advised that people avoid the area to allow firefighters and crews access to the area.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram