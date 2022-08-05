Police identify victim in deadly Old Town stabbing

Read on www.kptv.com
Police investigate homicide of woman in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the homicide of a woman early Monday morning near an apartment complex in Northeast Portland. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue. They found a woman dead at the scene.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A gunfire exchange in old town leads to the arrest of two men
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Monday morning after an exchange of gunfire in the area of Old Town Portland. No one was injured in the shooting but police said about 90 rounds were fired in the exchange. Portland Police’s air support unit caught the exchange on camera.
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
100+ shots fired in Gresham, leaves 1 injured
Police recovered more than 100 shell casings in Gresham after a drive-by shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.
Woman found dead in NE Portland
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Northeast Portland's Parkrose Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.
Officials investigating fire at Roseway Theater
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire that gutted the historic Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland over the weekend. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior. Opened in the 1920s, the...
2 injured after multiple shots fired in NE Portland
Two men were injured after a "large number" of gunshots were heard in Northeast Portland on Sunday night, according to officials.
Juvenile in custody after Salem shooting injures 2
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder after a Salem shooting injured two. Officers with the Salem Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. Arriving officers found a 24-year-old woman and...
1 injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Shooting near Mary’s Club sparks $5M lawsuit
A new civil lawsuit claims a private security guard was the one who shot and killed a teenager and wounded two others outside Mary's Club in Portland on July 29.
Washington teen arrested after stolen vehicle chase, pedestrian struck
A Woodland, Washington teen faces several charges after reportedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Saturday night, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
PPB: Pedestrian killed after early morning I-84 crash
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle along Interstate 84 early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized
A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
11th annual 'Kyron's Car Show' raising awareness on missing Oregon child's case
It’s been more than 12 years since Kyron Horman disappeared from his elementary school in Northwest Portland, and the community gathered over the weekend for a car show that looks to keep the search going. Sunday was the 11th annual Kyron's Car Show in Beaverton. Kyron was last seen...
Caught on Camera: Aerial video shows shooting in Old Town
New video shows aerial footage of the shooting in Old Town Friday morning that led to the arrest of two men.
‘It belonged to my dad’: Gresham man’s antique pickup truck stolen twice
GRESHAM, Ore. — The bright orange pickup truck sat outside a Gresham apartment building Sunday morning. To some, the 1974 Datsun is just a regular old truck, but for owner Jesse Christensen, it’s much more. "Had it all my adult life," he said. "It belonged to my dad."
Two Arrested After More Than 90 Gunshots Fired In Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Witnesses say more than 90 gunshots were fired in Old Town early Friday morning near the scene of two recent homicides. The shots were fired at Northwest 4th and Davis around 2:00am. There are no reports of injuries. Police made two arrests. Two people have died...
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
Man injured in shooting at Milwaukie restaurant, suspect arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Milwaukie late Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Libbie’s Restaurant, located at 11056 Southeast Main Street. Officers arrived and found a man, who had been shot, sitting in front of the restaurant.
