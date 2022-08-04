$6 Billion in Relief to Defrauded Students Signals Change Ahead

Read on www.ontownmedia.com
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
Essence
Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges
The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
The Education Department has a plan for canceling student debt — if Biden gives the word
Senior department officials are preparing the mechanics of how the agency would operate a mass loan forgiveness program.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Biden must cancel all student loan debt, including for those with graduate degrees
My sister’s partner was murdered in St Louis in the summer of 2017. She was heartbroken, pregnant and facing a sheriff who was enforcing an eviction due to nonpayment of rent. Ghosts don’t send checks from the grave to pay for the living. Not for poor people anyway. There are very little inheritances, wills, and dollars under mattresses to go around.
Biden must extend the student-loan payment pause so borrowers don't have to choose between monthly bills and 'putting a roof over their heads,' 107 Democratic lawmakers say
Democrats including AOC and Elizabeth Warren signed onto the letter, saying student-loan borrowers shouldn't have to face inflation and debt payments.
CNBC
Biden has promised a student loan forgiveness decision this month. Here are 5 things borrowers can do while they wait
President Joe Biden has said he'll be making his decision on student loan forgiveness this month. Here's what to know while waiting for more news, as well as some steps you can take to be prepared for a possible announcement. President Joe Biden has promised to make his decision on...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Student-loan borrowers can now submit comments to Biden's Education Department on its plans to improve debt relief
Biden's Education Department released a list of proposals to reform the student-loan industry. The public can now submit comments on those proposals for the next 30 days. The reforms included improvements to targeted loan forgiveness programs, like PSLF.
Washington Examiner
Whoops! Department of Education makes $300 billion accounting mistake on student loans
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Education Department's failure to account for the $300 billion in federal student loan debt shows why the government should not be involved in the student loan business.]. What’s $300 billion between friends?. A new report from the...
Biden administration likely to extend student loans pause — and may do more
The Biden administration appears to be gearing up for yet another extension of the student loans pause that began in March 2020 and may still elect to try to "cancel" up to $10,000 of debt per borrower via executive action. Student loan servicing contractors for the federal government are being...
How Can I Get My Student Loan Forgiven? PSLF Waivers and More
Despite calls for the U.S. government to forgive all or part of federal student loans, there's little indication that such a move is in the works. For now, millions of borrowers will have to resume...
3 Republican lawmakers just countered Biden's student-loan-forgiveness plans with a bill of their own to help borrowers 'most in need'
GOP Reps. Foxx, Stefanik and Banks want to limit student-loan borrowing for graduate students and end targeted forgiveness programs, such as PSLF.
A student-loan worker who enrolled people in the first income-based debt-repayment plans says it was 'a bad program from the very beginning'
Income-based repayment plans were created in 2007 to give borrowers affordable monthly bills. But a student-loan company worker who saw the program's creation said it was bad from the start. She described a difficult paperwork process and mounting interest that accompany the plans.
The U.S. Department of Education Cancels Student Loan Debt For Beauty School Students in California
If you're a past student at a California-based beauty school that defrauded you, you're in luck. The U.S. Department of Education (ED) cancels loan debt for 28,000 students of Marinello Schools of Beauty, a defunct for-profit college, says an April 28 press release. According to the ED, it will cancel the debt via its borrower defense program.
NPR
200,000 student borrowers who say they were ripped off may get their loans erased
Early next month, we expect a big legal decision in the student loan world. A federal judge will be considering a settlement between the U.S. Department of Education and borrowers who say they were ripped off by predatory colleges. Final approval from the judge would erase the debts of 200,000 borrowers and potentially even more. NPR's Cory Turner has been covering this story for literally years. He joins us this morning. Hey, Cory.
Washington Examiner
Student loan cancellation could set precedent for federal education entitlements
The unprecedented pause on student loan payments has been in place for 30 months and may be extended yet again, leading to questions about the long-term impact of the policy on education funding and on individual colleges and students making financial decisions. Former President Donald Trump introduced the ban in...
CNBC
More than half of federal student loan borrowers owe less than $20,000 — here’s where everyone else stands
With all the ongoing conversations around President Joe Biden forgiving $10,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers — a decision reported to be announced sometime this summer — Americans have been left wondering just how many people this would leave completely debt free. According to recent data...
Will President Biden extend the pause on student loan payments? Borrowers left wondering as deadline draws closer
The pause on federal student loan payments is set to expire at the end of this month, but despite the looming deadline, millions of Americans do not have guidance as to whether those payments will actually resume for the first time in more than two years. Federal student loan payments...
6 First Steps Post Grads Need To Take To Pay Off Student Debt
As students everywhere celebrate graduating from college, millions of post graduates are now student loan borrowers who will soon be receiving their first student loan statements. What should post...
