Local cultural arts projects receive $31,801 through the Arts Council’s Mini Grant program

WWAY NewsChannel 3
A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship
Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council takes steps to regulate homeless encampments
The Fayetteville City Council is taking steps to regulate homeless encampments on public property. During a work session this past Monday, the council by a consensus of 8-2 decided to move forward with a revised city ordinance on camping on public property inside the city limits. The proposed ordinance is on the council's consent agenda for its regular meeting Aug. 8 at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland board takes steps to address water contamination
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Aug. 1 asked the county Board of Commissioners to consider creating two new water and sewer districts to combat contamination of private wells due to GenX and other forever PFAS chemicals in portions of the county. She said creating distinct water and sewer districts...
bladenonline.com
East Arcadia Summer Enrichment Camp Helped Kids With Education Skills
The East Arcadia Summer Enrichment Camp concluded its 19-day session on Thursday, Aug. 4. The camp, which was sponsored by Men and Women United, Zara Betterment and surrounding churches, was open to children from kindergarten through eighth grade. It began July 11. Photos by Kenneth Armstrong. “The purpose of the...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon announces plans to retire
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon plans to retire effective Dec. 1, according to a news release from the county. Cannon informed the Board of Commissioners of her decision on Monday, the release said. Cannon has 32 years of service with Cumberland County and has been county manager since 2014. “It...
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council to hold public hearing on proposed $97M in bond packages
The Fayetteville City Council is holding a public hearing Monday night on a proposed bond package totaling $97 million for public safety, streets and sidewalks and housing. The bond package, which would be put before voters on the November ballot, could add 3.5 to 4 cents to the city property tax rate in coming fiscal years, city officials have said.
cbs17
Fayetteville splash pad closes, getting upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One place to cool down during the summer heat is closed, but it is getting some upgrades. The splash pad outside the J.S. Spivey Recreation Center is closed starting Monday, officials said in a statement. But the splash pad, which was built in 2004, will be getting...
Habitat provides ‘affordable, safe, decent places to live’
ELIZABETHTOWN — Brandon Price, the new CEO of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, used different words during his talk with the Rotary Club on Wednesday, but those words were always laced with the organization’s mission statement. His main focus was to talk about the homes Habitat builds...
WRAL
Fayetteville Woodpeckers host first Back-to-School Bash
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. This is the first year for the Fayetteville Woodpecker's Back to School Bash, but organizer's said it won't be the last. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer:...
cbs17
Make plans to visit the NC Pet Expo this weekend
Hours of the Event: Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm Location: NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center Raleigh, NC. This event is for the whole family! Kid Activities, Live Animal Walk-Thru to touch and take pictures, pet products and services galore and don’t forget to give back to our rescue groups such as Saving Grace NC!
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Aug. 5
• The Columbus County Farmer’s Market will be having Chicken Bog and BBQ Day this Saturday, Aug. 6. Samples of both the regional favorites will be available to try before purchase. Produce, meats, and artisan products will also be for sale at the event. The market is located at 132 Government Complex Drive in Whiteville.
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
Think homeownership is out of reach? This Raleigh program may blow your mind
The City of Raleigh is trying to make housing more affordable for residents and holding an Open House this weekend to let people know about options on the table.
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
cbs17
Fort Bragg to move 1,200 soldiers out of older barracks to improve ‘quality of life’
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials announced Thursday night that 1,200 soldiers would be moved out of their current barracks built in the 1970s. U.S. Army and Fort Bragg leaders recently inspected “the living conditions” of the barracks in the area of Smoke Bomb Hill, according to a news release from Fort Bragg.
North Carolina authorities capture Robeson CRV escapee
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton Friday night, was caught on foot around five hours later by Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Wayne Zachary Holshouser surrendered without incident […]
WECT
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
Man wanted for murder, abduction in PA arrested in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — A multi-state search for a murder suspect in Pennsylvania ended in Fayetteville. Chester City Police in Pennsylvania said Dahmier Harmon is accused of murdering a man named Leon Culbreath on August 3. Harmon is also wanted for abduction. Harmon was arrested Friday night in Fayetteville and...
