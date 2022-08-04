DILLON GABRIEL & JALIL FAROOQ SIGN NIL DEALS WITH EVOSHIELD

Read on www.ontownmedia.com
Four former Sooners among ESPN's 50 greatest true freshmen in college football history
NORMAN, Okla. — This week, ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked the 50 greatest true freshmen in college football history. Unsurprisingly, the Sooners had several former stars listed, four to be exact. Running back Adrian Peterson checked in as the highest of those, inside the Top 10 at No. 9 for...
Why Oklahoma P Michael Turk Could Be Even Better in 2022
After a huge first season in Norman, there are a medley of reasons to suspect that Turk is going to be an even bigger weapon for the Sooners in Year 2.
stormininnorman.com
Brent Venables happy with energy, effort on opening day of fall practice
Oklahoma football held its first fall preseason practice under head coach Brent Venables on Friday and the passionate new head coach was pleased to see the momentum carry over from spring practice and the summer. The Sooners hit the practice fields east of Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadum for a couple...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy sets high expectations for 2022
Cale Gundy knows Oklahoma football. After all, he’s been around it and inside of it as long as anybody and more than half of his life. The 50-year-old Gundy played quarterback for the Crimson and Cream from 1990 to 1993 and was a graduate assistant for his alma mater in 1994. The kid from Midwest City, Oklahoma, played 44 games for the Sooners.
thefootballbrainiacs.com
100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #29 Jordan Mukes
Jordan Mukes and the Sooners started circling each other in early 2020. The Oklahoma native played corner at Choctaw and used his high-end athleticism to shut down one side of the field. He visited Norman and attempted to make multiple visits in the spring, but COVID got in the way. Mukes received an offer anyway, and committed just one week later.
EXTRA CREDIT: Breaking down Hunter Dekkers’ performance at Oklahoma last season
With Fall camp underway, comes a new segment here at Cyclone Alert, called “EXTRA CREDIT.” This will primarily be a football segment, used generally to go back.
OU Athletics pulls in record $109 million in FY22
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department pulled in a record-breaking $109 million in total donations and pledges during the 2021-22 fiscal year (FY22) that ended June 30, as it surpassed the $100 million mark for the first time. That blew the previous OU Athletics record out of the water, which was $58 million back in the previous 2020-2021 fiscal year.
blackchronicle.com
Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program
Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Aerospace career expo coming to Oklahoma City
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet with hiring managers from local and national aviation and aerospace firms.
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
WATCH: Lou Ferrigno Forecasts The Weather With Cassie Heiter
OKLAHOMA CITY - Actor Lou Ferrigno, a former Incredible Hulk himself, joined News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter Friday at the Green Screen to help out with the weather forecast.
Robotics company focusing on airplanes could move to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A robotics company that builds airplanes could be coming to the Sooner State. Wilder Systems was created in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They say Oklahoma City is the hub of aircraft maintenance. When you think of robots, you think of a machine taking over a...
news9.com
Horror-Con In Oklahoma City This Week
This weekend is Oklahoma City's Premiere Horror Con, and we have a special guest to tell us all about it. Actor Lou Ferrigno, who you may better know as the Incredible Hulk, is here in Oklahoma City for the event this weekend. There will be things like shopping, Q&A panels,...
Former violent gang members turn to religion for redemption and community impact
"Our mission is to reach the lost souls," said David Medina.
Dental robot in Oklahoma could provide less recovery time with minimally-invasive implant procedure
The first and only FDA-cleared dental robot in the world, which performs dental implant procedures, is already in some dental offices in the metro.
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Oklahoma
If you wanted to try your luck at that Mega Millions jackpot, you may be in luck!
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Azteca Mexican Grill
The Chef'Store hits the road to add a little spice to your life. Were celebrating five years of good eats with our friends at Azteca Mexican Grill. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by...
