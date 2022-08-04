ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

DILLON GABRIEL & JALIL FAROOQ SIGN NIL DEALS WITH EVOSHIELD

By EvoShield
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stormininnorman.com

Brent Venables happy with energy, effort on opening day of fall practice

Oklahoma football held its first fall preseason practice under head coach Brent Venables on Friday and the passionate new head coach was pleased to see the momentum carry over from spring practice and the summer. The Sooners hit the practice fields east of Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadum for a couple...
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy sets high expectations for 2022

Cale Gundy knows Oklahoma football. After all, he’s been around it and inside of it as long as anybody and more than half of his life. The 50-year-old Gundy played quarterback for the Crimson and Cream from 1990 to 1993 and was a graduate assistant for his alma mater in 1994. The kid from Midwest City, Oklahoma, played 44 games for the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Wilson, OK
City
Norman, OK
State
Hawaii State
thefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #29 Jordan Mukes

Jordan Mukes and the Sooners started circling each other in early 2020. The Oklahoma native played corner at Choctaw and used his high-end athleticism to shut down one side of the field. He visited Norman and attempted to make multiple visits in the spring, but COVID got in the way. Mukes received an offer anyway, and committed just one week later.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

OU Athletics pulls in record $109 million in FY22

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department pulled in a record-breaking $109 million in total donations and pledges during the 2021-22 fiscal year (FY22) that ended June 30, as it surpassed the $100 million mark for the first time. That blew the previous OU Athletics record out of the water, which was $58 million back in the previous 2020-2021 fiscal year.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
KLAW 101

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Wilson Sporting Goods#American Football#Division#Ucf#The Evoshield Rib Shirt
news9.com

Horror-Con In Oklahoma City This Week

This weekend is Oklahoma City's Premiere Horror Con, and we have a special guest to tell us all about it. Actor Lou Ferrigno, who you may better know as the Incredible Hulk, is here in Oklahoma City for the event this weekend. There will be things like shopping, Q&A panels,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLAW 101

The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week

If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Azteca Mexican Grill

The Chef'Store hits the road to add a little spice to your life. Were celebrating five years of good eats with our friends at Azteca Mexican Grill. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy