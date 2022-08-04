DILLON GABRIEL & JALIL FAROOQ SIGN NIL DEALS WITH EVOSHIELD

Cale Gundy knows Oklahoma football. After all, he’s been around it and inside of it as long as anybody and more than half of his life. The 50-year-old Gundy played quarterback for the Crimson and Cream from 1990 to 1993 and was a graduate assistant for his alma mater in 1994. The kid from Midwest City, Oklahoma, played 44 games for the Sooners.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO