6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Law to curb catalytic converter thefts takes effect Monday in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new law governing the removal of catalytic converters from motor vehicles is set to take effect Monday, August 8th. LD 796 aims to curb the theft and subsequent sale of stolen catalytic converters to metal recyclers. Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices required by...
Cooling centers open in Maine as temperatures soar into the 90s Sunday
Maine (WABI) - Cooling centers are being opened across parts of the region Sunday. Augusta: Augusta Civic Center Cooling Center, 76 Community Drive; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Waterville: Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, 38 College Avenue; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lincoln County:. Newcastle: Faith Baptist Church Cooling Center, 144...
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
Maine Army National Guard gives back while learning skills
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Army National Guard has been in East Millinocket helping to shape the future of the town and working to build skills while they do it. They’ve been working to tear down fire towers at the old mill site hoping to pave the way for the future of this town.
FIRST ALERT: Heat indices could reach the upper 90s today.
Colling off tonight as a cold front moves through the region!. Heat and humidity peaked today ahead of a cold front that will be moving through tonight. This gives us the potential to see some showers and thunderstorms this evening. FIRST ALERT DAY Tomorrow as feels like temperatures reach the...
Dover-Foxcroft celebrating centennial of union
FIRST ALERT DAY Tomorrow as feels like temperatures reach the upper 90s. Heat and humidity are being pumped into the region ahead of a cold front tomorrow, making it feel like the upper 90s for highs. Hot and Humid weather continue this weekend. Updated: 15 hours ago. High pressure dominates...
Millions of dollars in unclaimed property in Maine is waiting to be collected
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Millions in unclaimed property is waiting for its owner. In Maine, 2022 marks a record year for unclaimed property, the state’s treasurer Henry E. M. Beck announced. The Office of the State Treasurer describes unclaimed property as “...property (that) consists of money and other assets...
Foxcroft Academy reveals Jim Robinson Fieldhouse
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Foxcroft Academy held a grand opening for Jim Robinson Fieldhouse. The Pony community got a chance to see the newest addition to the academy’s sports footprint. “I am just in awe. I’m blown away. I can’t believe that somebody would do this because for 42...
Maine Farmers’ Market Week supports local businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers celebrated the start of Farmers’ Market Week in Bangor. From fresh eggs to local meats, vendors had all their produce on display. Maine’s farmers markets serve all Mainers, including low-income households. It’s a great time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of...
