Pennsylvania State

Pocono Update

These Native Species Of Pennsylvania Are Facing Extinction

Photo provided by the National Park Service (Photo of a Piping Plover) In part 1 of this series, we went over endangered species in Pennsylvania, such as the Black Tern, Black-Crowned Night-Heron, and the Northern Flying Squirrel, based on a report by The Pennsylvania State Game Commission (PGC). This time we dig even deeper into the world of endangered species of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of August 8

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for Erie County. Erie County Maintenance Manager Jim Shaut announced Friday the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 8, 2022 for roadways maintained by PennDOT. The Erie County schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Mechanical […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Overcrowding, litter closes Poconos parks

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Most days during the work week, Yetter Park in Stroud Township is pretty quiet. But ask neighbors what it's like on the weekend, and you get a much different story. "You can't get in here on the weekends. Out-of-towners come, and it's just so packed,...
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WCVB

Powerball ticket worth $206.9 million sold in Pennsylvania

NEW STANTON, Pa. — One very lucky winner in Pennsylvania is holding onto a Powerball ticket worth more than $200 million. Gas station customers react to huge jackpot: Watch the report above. The $206.9 million ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball, 11, to...
NEW STANTON, PA
WBRE

Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
hobokengirl.com

How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly

Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
MEADVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board's 2022 Summer Agenda

From time to time, I receive questions about what the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board staff does to fulfill its three major legislated responsibilities:. Establish minimum producer, wholesale and retail prices. License dealers, sub-dealers, haulers and weigher-samplers. Manage the security program established by the Milk Producers’ Security Act. To make...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Introduces New Tool To Fight Drug And Alcohol Addiction

On August 3, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined drug and alcohol treatment provider Pyramid Healthcare to help more addicts find high-quality treatment. The DDAP and Pyramid joined in Dallas, PA, to encourage the free and confidential Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS, in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Drug and Alcohol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

