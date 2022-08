Millington Municipal Schools would like to request from the City of Millington, a Millington Police Officer to be stationed at Millington Primary School for the 2022-23 school year. Our proposal for the police officer to fill the position as School Resource Officer for MPS is for the officer will remain with the City of Millington Police Department and have a daily duty station at MPS during the 2022-23 school year from August to the end of May.

