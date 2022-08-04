ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NFL FLAG Football Partners with Stack Sports to Implement State-of-the-Art Ecommerce and League Management Solution

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NFL FLAG Football, the official flag football program of the National Football League (NFL) and one of the fastest-growing youth sports organizations, has teamed up with Sports Connect, the leader in league and club management solutions, to further accelerate its league and participant growth. Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, makes sports easy by connecting administrators, volunteers, coaches, teams, and families with tools that help reduce administrative time and grow participation.
NFL

