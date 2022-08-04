CLASS OF 2022 SIGNING DAY- Joshua’s Tree: Laszac’s roots in baseball help him flourish and bloom into a college player

Read on millington-news.com
Knoxville Catholic looks to make a deep playoff run with a veteran receiving corps
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish are coming off of a 5-5 season with a berth in the first round of playoffs. The program looks to build off of last season in Korey Mobbs second year at the helm. “Win state, I think we can do it this year,” said Tennessee football commit […]
Warren Nolen, brother of Texas A&M football's Walter Nolen, leaves Powell for 2022 season
Warren Nolen, the younger brother of Texas A&M freshman Walter Nolen, will not play for Powell High School in 2022. Powell coach Matt Lowe told Knox News on Friday that Warren and the Nolen family recently moved to Texas, though Warren was practicing with the Panthers as recently as last week. “I talked to...
Bloomington North standout JQ Roberts commits to Vanderbilt
Bloomington North boys' basketball standout JaQualon Roberts started off his senior year with a big announcement on Thursday, declaring his commitment to Vanderbilt. He had received the offer from the Commodores early this July. After visiting the Nashville, Tenn. school and getting a chance to meet its NBA-centric staff, led by Jerry Stackhouse,...
Jaden McKinney convinced his mom to let him play football. Now he is a 3-star prospect
The TSSAA Dead Period was right around the corner, but it wouldn’t interfere with the excitement of the Collierville summer football camp. In fact, the area youth that participated likely called the late-June event can’t miss. Serving as one of the instructors was senior defensive lineman Jaden McKinney,...
Boyd Buchanan Taking the Field With State’s All Time Winningest Coach
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Boyd Buchanan has endured two straight losing seasons. Nothing like bringing in the winningest high school coach in Tennessee history to turn things around. News 12’s Brian Armstrong has the Bucs in the 30-in-30 spotlight. Said Bucs head coach Gary Rankin:”Different challenge or avoid. We’ve got a little...
