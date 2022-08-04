ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Slams Makeup Artist Who Accused Her of ‘Gaslighting’ Fans

By Michelle McGahan
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos

After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Trixie Mattel
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzfeed#Kardashians
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy