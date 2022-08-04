Kylie Jenner Slams Makeup Artist Who Accused Her of ‘Gaslighting’ Fans

Read on www.aol.com
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
d1softballnews.com
Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos
After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles
Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner gushes over 'super' boyfriend Corey Gamble who's her right-hand man
The Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has opened up about her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and how he is ‘such a great person.’. When promoting her new ‘MasterClass’ to People, the Kardashian Queen couldn’t help but open up her relationship with Corey Gamble. Kris and...
Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Travis Scott — See The Cryptic Clue
Kylie Jenner is either messing with the public or dropping a major bombshell. The reality star left a cryptic clue on her man Travis Scott's social media, leaving fans to wonder if Jenner is pregnant with the couple's third child. The billionaire makeup mogul gave her on-again, off-again boyfriend's Instagram...
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine
Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine. On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account. "I am in...
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos
Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
Khloé Kardashian returns to social media a week after confirming she was expecting another baby
Khloé Kardashian returns to social media a week after confirming she was expecting another baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. Kardashian shared several photos of her and her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson on the beach. “Me and my best girl making the best memories,” she captioned the photos....
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
Brie and Nikki Bella Reveal That Their Kids Have Trouble Telling Their Twin Moms Apart
If you have a hard time telling Nikki Bella and Brie Bella apart, you're not alone. In a new episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie and Nikki, both 38, reveal that their kids are often confused between their mom and aunt, who are identical twins. "Brie's kids get so confused...
Popculture
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed
The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Get Matching Jeweled Manicures: ‘Nails With Bestie’
The perfect mother-daughter date! Kylie Jenner and her little girl Stormi enjoyed a day of pampering that ended with the two getting matching manicures. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, gave fans a glimpse at her and Stormi's self-care day via TikTok on Tuesday, August 2. In the video, Jenner is seen getting a fresh acrylic […]
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
