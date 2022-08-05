Read on www.bloodyelbow.com
Popculture
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show
Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
As Arnold Schwarzenegger Turns 75, The Actor Reflects On Advice From His Dad That’s Stuck With Him
After being in Hollywood for more than five decades, Arnold Schwarzenegger reached the pinnacle of entertainment more than once. But he reached another milestone that is more personal – his 75th birthday. While many celebrities would just celebrate themselves for reaching the milestone day, Schwarzenegger was thinking about the world around him. As his birthday approached, the screen legend reflected on some advice from his dad that stuck with him.
Arnold Schwarzenegger on Changing Bodybuilding’s “Terrible Reputation”: ‘Back in My Pumping Iron Days, That Was My Goal’
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a legend of bodybuilding who made a successful transition into Hollywood. In his latest newsletter, the 75-year-old movie star celebrated his birthday and reflected on his dream of bodybuilding and fitness becoming mainstream. “My dreams, really. They started out with things like “Win Mr. Universe” Schwarzenegger said....
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Didn’t Enjoy His Time On The Show Tanked, Calls It A Scam
Back in 2017, Chris Jericho appeared on the Animal Planet series Tanked, which followed the operations of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing in Los Angeles. Wayde King and Brett Raymer built enormous tanks and aquariums for top celebrities and athletes during the show’s fifteen seasons. In an interview with Loper & Randi (via Fightful), Jericho said that he did not enjoy filming his episode of the show and called the entire thing a ‘scam’.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
wegotthiscovered.com
15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’
Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
The misjudged retelling of a heroic true story takes on the Netflix Top 10
With four wins apiece at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes for his efforts behind the camera, nobody’s going to deny that Clint Eastwood is one of the modern era’s most consistently solid filmmakers. One superlative that doesn’t get thrown is way very often is “ambitious”, though, with The 15:17 to Paris proving to be an experimental swing and a miss from the Hollywood icon.
wegotthiscovered.com
A distressing true-life survival thriller seizes hold of #1 on streaming
While there’s always an air of cynicism surrounding harrowing true-life events being turned into glossy Hollywood movies, especially when the danger to descend into cloying sentimentality is very real, Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives has been winning widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. At the time of writing,...
Ex-Guns N' Roses man exposes the madness of the Chinese Democracy era: "The chaos never died"
Former Guns N' Roses drummer Bryan 'Brain' Mantia gives an insider account of life with Axl Rose and co circa Chinese Democracy: spoiler, it was wild
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror junkies cautiously optimistic for the episodic reboot of a cult favorite
It’s hard to think of a recognizable horror property that hasn’t been rebooted or remade at this stage, with the all-encompassing desire to reinvent every scary brand now expanding to include cult classics that flopped at the box office first time around, with Paul W.S. Anderson’s Event Horizon a notable case in point.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Phil Hartman Quietly Designed Over 40 Album Covers for Big-Time Bands Like Steely Dan and America
Phil Hartman rubbed shoulders with famous people before he joined 'SNL.' His first career was a different kind of creative endeavor.
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly demented horror starts a summoning circle on Netflix
Netflix subscribers can always be relied on to propel even the most forgotten of horror movies back to prominence, but even experienced of genre fans may left wondering what the hell they’ve just seen by the time the credits come up on 2006’s French flick Sheitan. The title...
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus
The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
Exclusive Clip: Jack Black Talks Intervention, Flying Tenacious D Bandmate Kyle Gass Directly to Rehab Facility
When Kyle Gass was becoming heavily dependent on drugs in 2021, his Tenacious D partner, and musical other half, Jack Black, hired a private jet to scoot his bandmate directly to the doors of a rehabilitation center in the mountains. “I said, ‘dude, we’re just worried about you, [and] we...
‘Prey’ Ending Explained: Son of a Gun
The latest installment in the “Predator” franchise follows a young female Comanche warrior (Amber Midthunder) who runs afoul of our favorite alien hunter in 1717, 300 years before the original film takes place. But it harkens back to the original film’s spirit of pitting a single soldier (what was once Arnold Schwarzenegger is now Midthunder) in an element battle to the death.
wegotthiscovered.com
A would-be war epic that failed on every level returns home on Netflix
During the buildup to its release, you can completely understand why virtually every insider and analyst had pegged Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk as a potential awards season front-runner. It marked Ang Lee’s first feature since he scooped an Academy Award for Best Director as a result of helming...
wegotthiscovered.com
Optimistic fans try to find the positives in a panned fantasy that lost $175 million
As one of the biggest box office bombs in the history of cinema, which is such an unmitigated disaster and colossal failure that nobody even talks about the voluminous amount of cash it flushed down the toilet, you’d be hard-pressed to find any positives in Mortal Engines. On paper,...
thedigitalfix.com
Alien TV series is trying to be like first two horror movies
After several delays in filming, more details are starting to emerge about Noah Hawley’s Alien prequel TV series. The chairman of the FX network – John Landgraf – has said that Hawley has turned in all of the scripts for the series, and it’s set to begin shooting in 2023.
EW.com
Your new Predator also wants to be your new Jason Voorhees
In 2019, Dane DiLiegro was a professional basketball player, playing center for the Italian team Forlì. Now? DiLiegro is portraying the new Predator in director Dan Trachtenberg's Hulu offshoot, Prey (launching August 5). It's a career move that seems as unbelievable to him as it may to you. "I...
