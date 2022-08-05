New Mexico hits record high cannabis sales in July

Read on kfoxtv.com
New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
Hakes building Melon Ridge in Rio Rancho
Hakes Brothers is building a new residential community in Rio Rancho. Called Melon Ridge, the community consists of 155 home sites ranging from 1,366 square feet to 2,380 square feet. Prices start at $369,990, according to the announcement. It’s located off Melon Ridge Loop NE near the Lowe’s Home Improvement...
Opinion: This Is How New Mexico Is Planning to Bring Workers Back
New Mexico is in dire need of more workers—our state's unemployment rate is extremely high compared to the national average. "The number of non-working adults has been a longtime concern for the state, with the labor force participation rate standing at roughly 57%, according to recent data. That compares to the national rate of 62%." —Matthew Narvaiz & Colleen Heild.
New Mexico Businesses that Were Hurt by Wildfires Are Now Eligible for $5,000 to $20,000 Grants
"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Saturday that businesses impacted by this year’s wildfires can qualify for $5,000 to $20,000 in grants." —Claudia L. Silva. A lot of businesses have suffered financially due to the fires, just as many were already struggling to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
New Mexicans may not always be liable for spouse’s tax issues
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is making it easier for innocent spouses to get tax relief. Normally, both spouses who file joint tax returns are responsible for tax debts. In some cases, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), can even hold you liable for your former spouse’s taxes after divorce. The IRS offers “innocent spouse […]
Navajo president chooses New Mexico attorney as running mate
Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez announced that Chad Abeyta will be his running mate in the upcoming general election. The 33-year-old is originally from Alamo, N.M., served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector, and holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico.
New Mexico slips to 50th in child well-being
New Mexico’s ranking in overall child well-being slipped from 49th to 50th, according to the Kids Count Data Book for 2022. “The COVID pandemic caused major challenges for families that blunted the progress New Mexico had been making to improve child well-being,” said Amber Wallin, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, which manages the state’s Kids Count program.
RRPD Arrest Records: July 7-21
Anjelika Parsons, 28, Albuquerque, was arrested for aggravated DUI and having no insurance near Unser Blvd and Southern Blvd. Calvin Sheeley, 18, Rio Rancho, was arrested for reckless driving, fleeing an officer, and speeding near NM 528 and Sabana Grande. Daniel Rogers, 37, Rio Rancho, was cited with battery, assault,...
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
Highest paying jobs in Albuquerque that require a graduate degree
(STACKER) – Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list […]
Santa Fe officer recognized for rescuing children from hot car
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is being recognized for rescuing two children from a hot vehicle in July. Officer Oscar Holguin was sent to a grocery store for a welfare check on two young children locked in a vehicle. When Holguin arrived, he saw the vehicle had been turned off, widows rolled […]
New Mexico Rebate Money Is Still On Its Way
New Mexico plans to issue refundable income tax rebates to all taxpayers. The payments got broken into two parts. One check in June and the other in August. (source) The payments are $250 for individual filers. And joint filers, heads of households, and surviving spouses will receive $500. But some residents still await the first check. The state expects to send monies to 800,000 recipients. But as of August 1, about 30,000 June payments await mailing. Stephanie Schardin Clarke is the state's Taxation and Revenue secretary. Stephanie explained the delay. (source)
SAT: Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months, New details emerge on New Mexico helicopter crash, + More
Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months – Associated Press. Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico's biggest city.
Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
APD: Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. APD says around 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Madeira Dr. Police say when officers arrived on scene they found one person dead on scene. Officials say they do […]
Classic car event gets kids ready for school
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools starts for kids across New Mexico this week and the city of Albuquerque is making sure students and their families are ready. This is the fifth-annual Cruzin Into the School Year event. The back-to-school event held at Civic Plaza provides kids with haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, sports physicals, clothing vouchers, and […]
North Valley Little League All-Stars beat Colorado on Sunday, 15-13
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The North Valley Little League All-Stars notched their 2nd win at this years Junior League Southwest Regional Tournament at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque. North Valley beat Colorado 15-13. Looking to make their way through the losers bracket after a loss on Saturday, North Valley will now move on to play […]
New medical center opens in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cano Health hosted a grand opening for its third location Friday morning. The new medical center, located near Coors and Rio Bravo, focuses on primary care services. Cano Health provides a variety of primary care services, they also specialize in senior care. “Here within our community receiving health care is very difficult. […]
City comes out for cloudy Downtown Summerfest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cloudy weather couldn’t keep the crowds away from Civic Plaza and Summerfest. Downtown Summerfest kicked off early Saturday evening with a wide variety of live music, food, and plenty of places to shop. It’s a chance for people to head downtown and enjoy all that Albuquerque has to offer. “Everyone wants to […]
Conviction made in multi-jurisdictional organized retail crime spree that include Rio Rancho
ALBUQUERQUE — Davina Quintana has been convicted on 11 different counts of shoplifting in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. As a result of a guilty pleas, Quintana faces up to 12 years in prison. “Organized retail criminals endanger innocent lives and increase costs to consumers, and we must put a...
